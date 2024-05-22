Top Breakout Wide Receivers To Target in 2024 Fantasy Football Drafts
Wide receiver has become the most important position in the world of fantasy football. That’s obvious in the current average draft position data, where four of the first five picks and seven of the top 10 overall are wideouts.
A big part of the surge at the position, besides the NFL rules making it easier for the position to thrive, is a ridiculous number of players at the position who have broken out in recent years. From Justin Jefferson to Ja’Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb (to name just a few), receivers have often come right out of college and fill up the stat sheets within their first few years in the pros.
With that in mind, here are 10 breakout wide receivers to target somewhere in the early to middle rounds who could have career-best seasons in 2024.
1. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Wilson was listed among my breakout candidates last season, but the injury that cost Aaron Rodgers most of the year sunk that idea like the Titanic. On a positive note, he still averaged around 13 points per game with some less-than-stellar quarterbacks under center. With Rodgers back this season, however, Wilson will once again be in a position to meet his statistical expectations.
2. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
I have to be honest, folks … I love Harrison Jr. this season. I even have him ranked ahead of Davante Adams in my re-draft rank list. He was the best wide receiver in the 2024 class, and he landed in the perfect spot with a Cardinals offense that will use him as an alpha right out of the gates. With Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore gone, Harrison Jr. will see plenty of targets in Year 1.
3. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
Olave is coming off his second 1,000-yard season, but I don’t think he’s hit his statistical ceiling. That could happen in Year 3, as he’ll no longer have to contend with Michael Thomas (when healthy) for targets. Olave also has the advantage of playing against a pretty advantageous slate of opponents, which could further vault him to increased fantasy stardom in 2024.
4. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
Excuse my non-stop Seinfeld references when it comes to London, but we “love the Drake” this season. Bad quarterbacks and a lack of elite target totals have limited London in his first two seasons, but that won’t be the case in 2024. The Falcons signed veteran gunslinger Kirk Cousins, who elevates the value of all of Atlanta’s pass catchers. London could be a top-12 wideout this season.
5. Malik Nabers, New York Giants
Harrison Jr. wasn’t the lone rookie wideout who landed in a good spot, as Nabers is a virtual lock to lead the Giants in targets this season. Sure, the quarterback will be Daniel Jones or Drew Lock, but volume can often overcome bad signal-callers. Nabers, who comes from the wide receiver friendly LSU offense, could push for weekly starting value in fantasy leagues in his first year.
6. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pickens is a talented wideout who has yet to meet expectations, but this season could be his breakout campaign. The Steelers traded Diontae Johnson and his near seven targets per game from a year ago, leaving Pickens as the clear No. 1 wide receiver. Pittsburgh also added Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at quarterback, which makes Pickens more appealing in fantasy drafts.
7. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
Reed had a slow start to his rookie season, but he finished on a high note with 15-plus points in each of his last four games, including two with more than 20. He was highly productive despite not seeing a massive touch share overall, making Reed an attractive option in both re-drafts and best-ball formats. He’ll be a great flex option with the potential to push for much greater totals.
8. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Smith-Njigba had a modest rookie season, posting 628 yards and just 8.8 fantasy points per game. That had much to do with the offense, plus he was behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. While DK and Lockett remain, I expect JSN to surpass the latter and push for fantasy starter value in the pass-laden offense of new OC Ryan Grubb. I’d grab Smith-Njigba in the middle rounds of re-drafts.
9. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
Worthy is an absolute speedster who will draw plenty of comparisons to Tyreek Hill in Kansas City. Much of his breakout potential will depend on the status of Rashee Rice, who could be suspended for as much as half the year due to his off-field issues. If that happens, Worthy could make some real noise in his rookie campaign. He’ll be a very popular best-ball selection as well.
10. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Williams is on the sleeper/breakout borderline for me as he enters his third NFL season. Injuries and a suspension have limited him to 18 pro games, but he’s now in line to see more work. With Josh Reynolds off the roster, Williams will be the unquestioned No. 2 wideout in what figures to remain an explosive offense. Grab him in the middle to late rounds as a WR4 with upside.