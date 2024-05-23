Top Breakout Tight Ends To Target in 2024 Fantasy Football Drafts
The tight end position has become less valuable in the world of fantasy football in recent years, but that doesn’t mean it lacks importance. Finding a player at the position in the middle-to-late round who breaks out gives fantasy managers a significant advantage over the competition every week.
Just ask anyone who drafted Sam LaPorta last season!
The pool of potential breakouts is small (after all, this is a “onesie” position in our lineups), but landing such a player can be the difference between a team that struggles to make the postseason and a league title contender.
With that in mind, here are four breakout tight ends to target somewhere in the early to middle rounds who could have career-best seasons in 2024.
1. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Admittedly, I’m “breaking” my own rule here because McBride finished seventh in points among tight ends last season. However, I don’t think McBride hit his statistical ceiling. Why? Well, keep in mind that McBride saw just 15 targets in his first six games and didn’t produce solid totals until Zach Ertz went down. Imagine what he can do with a full season of high target totals!
2. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Kincaid showed flashes of potential as a rookie, but he was inconsistent and hard to trust when Dawson Knox was active. This season, however, Kincaid is almost a lock to see consistent targets with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis no longer on the roster. In fact, I can easily see him push for top-five value among tight ends as one of the top options in the Bills offense for Josh Allen.
3. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
It feels like we’ve been here before, right? Pitts has been a popular breakout in his career, but he’s still not realized his fantasy potential because of poor-quality targets and bad quarterbacks. That won’t be the case this season though, as Atlanta signed inked Kirk Cousins to lead the offense. The passing game should be far better as a result, putting Pitts in a great spot to find success.
4. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Bowers is one of the most highly touted tight ends to come out of college, so it’s no surprise to see him on this list. I don’t love where he landed, as Bowers will contend with Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and, to a lesser degree, fellow tight end Michael Mayer. Still, he’s got the tools to stay on the field all three downs and become a trustworthy option for Adian O’Connell or Gardner Minshew.