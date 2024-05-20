Top Breakout Quarterbacks To Target in 2024 Fantasy Football Drafts
The term “breakout” has different meanings for different people in the world of fantasy football. Some folks believe it’s simply a player who will outperform his draft position. Others think it’s an established player who emerges into a regular fantasy starter after never reaching that status in the past.
In my opinion, both definitions are true but with a caveat.
I don’t see a player as a breakout if he’s already reached his “statistical ceiling” in his career. For example, Brock Purdy isn’t a breakout candidate to me. Why? He broke out already, last season in fact, finishing sixth in points at quarterback.
Simply put, you can’t break out twice.
Could Purdy be labeled as a potential bargain in 2024 drafts? Sure, but he’s NOT a “breakout.” I also think rookies can be breakouts, as we saw last season with C.J. Stroud, who emerged as a stud without ever producing at the NFL level.
With that in mind, here are four breakout quarterbacks to target somewhere in the middle to late rounds who could have career-best seasons in 2024.
1. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
Richardson will be on every fantasy analyst’s breakout list among field generals. He was well on his way to busting out last season, averaging more than 22 points in his first three games as a rookie. Unfortunately, he missed the remainder of the season with an injured shoulder. The dual-threat Richardson is set to be fine for training camp, so his breakout season is on the horizon.
2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
I love quarterbacks who can run with the football, so it’s fitting that I have Daniels on my list of breakouts. Daniels, the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, rushed for over 2,000 combined yards and 21 touchdowns in his final two years at LSU. He also completed over 72% of his passes in his final collegiate season, so Daniels isn’t a one-trick pony. He could become a top-10 fantasy asset.
3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, enters the league with a real embarrassment of offensive riches. The Bears loaded up for their new signal-caller in the offseason, trading for Keenan Allen, adding D’Andre Swift and Gerald Everett as free agents and drafting Rome Odunze. Williams, who will come off the board in the later rounds, could seriously outperform his draft position.
4. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
Levis could be listed as a sleeper too, but I’ll label him a breakout for this season. The Titans brought in a new offensive-minded head coach in Brian Callahan and added Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to an offense that already has DeAndre Hopkins and Tyjae Spears. Now, the ball is in Levis’ court to make good on his talent and take advantage of what could be a loaded offense.