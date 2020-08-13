2020 Preseason Pro Hub

FANTASY
Matt De Lima

We’ve assembled the very best players in the world to help YOU win your Fantasy Football league! Each of them has provided us with their #1 Top Sleeper, Breakout, Bust, Comeback and late round Stash & Cash players to help you with your upcoming draft.

These picks alone have been valued at $29 in the past, and Preseason Pro has flown off the shelves. This year, all these picks are included FREE with your subscription!

What makes our experts' opinion so worthy? Simple. They win. Year in and year out, they’re winners. While some may ask, “Why would they help me?”, there is no question that when their pride and integrity is on the line for all to see, they step up and make bold calls to help others. When you have questions on Sunday, you should call on us because we’re bringing our high-stakes connections.

When your league is on the line, who do you trust? Jay from accounting? Some website freelancer who has never won 10 cents? No. Those days are over. 

Not all experts are considered equal.

GET STARTED FOR FREE! Check out “The Fantasy Exec” Corey Parson’s sleeper, bust, breakout, comeback, and stash & cash player for you to target in 2020!

  • Shawn Childs
  • Bill Enright
  • Frankie Taddeo
  • Roy Larking
  • Ian Ritchie
  • Scott Atkins
  • Darren Summer
  • Mark Deming
  • John Rozek
  • Chad Schroeder

What’s included in your subscription?

  • Expert Premium Content from Michael Fabiano, Dr. Roto, Shawn Childs, Bill Enright, Corey Parson, Frankie Taddeo, Roy Larking & Ben Heisler
  • Exclusive Premium Forums – Ask your urgent draft, waiver, trade & lineup questions
  • FFWC Premium Coverage and Tools (including up-to-the-minute Advanced ADP with high/lows)
  • NFL and MLB Downloadable Player Projections
  • Hundreds in-depth NFL Player Outlooks written by Shawn Childs
  • Customized Weekly NFL Player Rankings powered by RDA*
  • Premium In-Season Matchup Tools (vs WR tool & Snap Count breakdown)
  • Exclusive access to subscriber contests

