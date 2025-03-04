5 Best Davante Adams Fantasy Football Free Agency Landing Spots Without Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets told Aaron Rodgers they're moving on from him in 2025, which I’ve covered in his five best fantasy landing spots. Now, the team has also released his BFF, fantasy superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.
I’ve expressed my wish for Rodgers and Adams to remain together due to their high level of fantasy football production. The list of teams where I think this is possible includes the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans. However, what if keeping his dynamic fantasy duo doesn’t happen? What would be the best landing spots for Adams in this scenario?
Here are five teams that could help Adams benefit in fantasy land without his good buddy Rodgers.
Davante Adams Fantasy Free Agent Destinations
Buffalo Bills
The Bills have a huge need at wide receiver, as Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins are both free agents. With Tee Higgins being franchised by the Cincinnati Bengals, Adams would be the next best option as a high-end perimeter receiver who is available. Imagine the talented wideout catching passes from Josh Allen in the Buffalo offense. He’d fit right in alongside Keon Coleman and Shakir Khalil and remain in the WR1 conversation in fantasy leagues.
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers traded Deebo Samuel Sr. to the Washington Commanders, and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the team could deal Brandon Aiyuk, too. In that scenario, the Niners could go after Adams as their new No. 1 wide receiver. He’d play on the perimeter alongside Jauan Jennings, while Ricky Pearsall would move into the third-best option among the team’s wideouts. Adams would certainly remain near the WR1 level in the Bay Area.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers have the sixth-most money to spend based on Spotrac data, and you could argue they need to add an alpha wideout. After all, Quentin Johnston hasn’t lived up to expectations after his first two NFL seasons. The Chargers could also lose Josh Palmer, so adding Adams makes sense. While the offence of coordinator Greg Roman hasn’t been super wideout-friendly, Adams would still have plenty of value in Hollywood.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are planning to trade Cooper Kupp, and the rest of their roster has some question marks at wide receiver beyond Puka Nacua. With Matthew Stafford staying in L.A., Adams would have a strong veteran quarterback throwing him the football. He’d also benefit from defenses having to focus on stopping not only himself, but also Nacua. Adams might see his ceiling shrink a bit as a Ram, but it’s still a fantasy-friendly landing spot.
Houston Texans
Stefon Diggs is coming off a torn ACL and is slated to be a free agent, and Tank Dell is going to miss the 2025 season due to a badly injured knee of his own. If the Texans decide to let Diggs walk, that would open up plenty of opportunities for Adams to be the second option in the Texans' passing game behind Nico Collins. It’s an attractive fantasy scenario for sure, and it still makes plenty of sense even if Adams is playing with C.J. Stroud and not Rodgers.