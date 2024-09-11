Defense and Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 2
Need help setting your fantasy football lineups? Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. I won’t cover the elite players like Brandon Aubrey or the Cowboys defense, because you already know to start them! Instead, I'll examine other kickers and defenses who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Chris Boswell in Week 1!
For your final lineup decisions, be sure to also check out my fantasy player rankings which will be updated daily! Also, subscribe to Fantasy Dirt with Lindsay Rhodes and I, as we break down all things fantasy football five days a week!
And when you're done with the kickers and defenses, make sure to check out my start 'em, sit 'em picks at each other position too: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs
Fabs’ Top 10 Kickers
1. Brandon Aubrey vs. Saints
2. Harrison Butker vs. Bengals
3. Justin Tucker vs. Raiders
4. Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Bears
5. Jake Moody at Vikings
6. Jake Eliott vs. Falcons (Mon.)
7. Jason Sanders vs. Bills
8. Cairo Santos at Texans
9. Greg Zuerlein at Titans
10. Jake Bates vs. Buccaneers
Complete Week 2 kicker rankings can be found here.
Week 2 Start ‘Em: Kickers
Start of the Week
Jake Elliott vs. Falcons (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Jake Elliott opened the season on a high note, scoring 10 fantasy points against the Packers. I’d keep him active this week too, as he faces an Atlanta Falcons defense that just surrendered 26 fantasy points to Chris Boswell. In all, Atlanta has allowed the third-most points to kicker since the start of last season.
Start ‘Em
Jake Moody at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fantasy managers who started Jake last week were in a good “Moody,” as he scored a bananas 24 fantasy points. He should remain in starting lineup this week too, as he’ll face a Minnesota Vikings defense that’s given up an average of nearly nine fantasy points per game to opposing kickers since the start of 2023.
Chris Boswell at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Chris Boswell went nuts last week, scoring 26 fantasy points (more than all but four quarterbacks). While he won’t do that again, I do like his matchup against the Denver Broncos. Since the start of last season, opposing kickers who have visiting Mile High have averaged more than nine fantasy points per game.
Kickers With Good Matchups
• Jason Sanders vs. Bills (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Greg Zuerlein at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Jason Myers at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 2 Sit ‘Em: Kickers
Sit of the Week
Evan McPherson at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Evan McPherson had a tough start to the new season, scoring just 6 fantasy points in a loss to the New England Patriots. His luck is unlikely to be better this week, as he faces a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Since the start of last season, no home defense has allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing kickers.
Sit ‘Em
Blake Grupe vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Blake Grupe went off in last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers, scoring 21 fantasy points on four field goals. That might make him tough to sit, but keep in mind that the Dallas Cowboys have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to kickers at home since the start of last season. That makes Grupe a gamble.
Cameron Dicker at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Cameron Dicker had a nice start to his season, as he scored 12 fantasy points in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. I might temper expectations this week, however, as he faces a Panthers defense that’s allowed an average of fewer than seven fantasy points per game to visiting kickers since the start of last season.
Kickers With Bad Matchups
• Dustin Hopkins at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Wil Lutz vs. Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Chase McLaughlin at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fabs’ Top 1 Defenses
1. Ravens defense vs. Raiders
2. Steelers defense at Broncos
3. Jes defense at Titans
4. Colts defense at Packers
5. Texans defense vs. Bears
6. 49ers defense at Vikings
7. Cowboys defense vs. Saints
8. Commanders defense vs. Giants
9. Seahawks defense at Patriots
10. Jaguars defense vs. Browns
Complete Week 2 defense rankings can be found here.
Week 2 Start ‘Em: Defenses
Start of the Week
Steelers defense at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Pittsburgh Steelers defense recorded 12 fantasy points in a win over the Falcons, and I like them to post another nice stat line in Denver. Rookie Bo Nix will be prone to turnovers, which was the case last week when the Seattle Seahawks defense scored nine fantasy points. Look for T.J. Watt and crew to produce.
Start ‘Em
Ravens defense vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Baltimore Ravens defense scored just four fantasy points last week, but that was against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Next up is a favorable home matchup against the Raiders. Last week, the Los Angeles Chargers defense put up 14 points against Gardner Minshew and this offense, so look for a Ravens bounce back.
Commanders defense vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Washington Commanders' defense was awful last week, but that was against a talented Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. This week, the Commanders go up against the human pick-six, Daniel Jones, and a weak New York Giants offense. New York’s hapless offense allowed the Minnesota Vikings defense to go off for 22 fantasy points in the opener.
Defenses With Good Matchups
• Colts defense at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Jaguars defense vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Chargers defense at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 2 Sit ‘Em: Defenses
Sit of the Week
Bears defense at Texans (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Chicago Bears defense scored 22 points last week, but I wouldn’t chase that in Week 2. The matchup is tougher, as Chicago heads to Houston to face C.J. Stroud and a talented Texans offense. Last year, Houston committed just eight giveaways and averaged almost 370 yards of total offense at home.
Sit ‘Em
Vikings defense vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Vikings led all defenses with 22 fantasy points last week, but I’d still put it back on the waiver wire for Week 1. That’s because of a bad matchup against Brock Purdy and an explosive San Francisco 49ers offense that just scored 32 points against what was considered a formidable New York Jets defense on Monday night.
Saints defense at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Much like the Vikings, the New Orleans Saints' defense took advantage of a great Week 1 matchup to score oodles of fantasy points. Also like the Vikings, the matchup is much tougher for New Orleans in Week 2. The Cowboys have one of the league’s best offenses, especially at home, so sit down these boys from the bayou.
Defenses With Bad Matchups
• Bengals defense at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Falcons defense at Eagles (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
• Buccaneers defense at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Now that you're all set at this position, make sure you know all the best start 'em, sit 'em picks at the other positions too: