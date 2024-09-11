Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 2
Need help setting your fantasy football lineups? Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. I won’t cover the elite players like CeeDee Lamb or Tyreek Hill, because you already know to start them! Instead, I'll examine other wide receivers who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Chris Godwin in Week 1!
Fabs’ Top 1 Wide receivers
1. Tyreek Hill vs. Bills (Thur.)
2. CeeDee Lamb vs. Saints
3. Cooper Kupp at Cardinals
4. Justin Jefferson vs. 49ers
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Buccaneers
6. A.J. Brown vs. Falcons (Mon.)
7. Ja'Marr Chase at Chiefs
8. Rashee Rice vs. Bengals
9. Mike Evans at Lions
10. Garrett Wilson at Titans
Week 2 Start ‘Em: Wide receivers
Start of the Week
Deebo Samuel at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Deebo Samuel opened the season on a high note, scoring 18.7 points in a win over the Jets. He also saw eight rushes in the contest, and that could continue if Christian McCaffrey were out for a second week. Regardless, I’d start him against the Minnesota Vikings. Since the start of last season, their defense has allowed 17 touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
Start ‘Em
Drake London at Eagles (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Drake London put up a stinker last week, catching just two passes on three targets in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Luckily, this week’s matchup in Philadelphia is much more favorable. Their defense has allowed the most fantasy points to visiting wideouts since last season, and perimeter receivers have beaten them for the second-most points in that time. As a result, I’d keep the faith in London.
Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Marvin Harrison Jr. had a bad start to his NFL career, catching just one pass. The good news is that he played a full complement of snaps, and an upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Rams could serve as his breakout party. Their defense, which allowed a huge game to Jameson Williams last week, has given up the sixth-most fantasy points to perimeter receivers since the start of last year.
Malik Nabers at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Malik Nabers had a decent stat line in his first NFL start, scoring 11.6 points on 5 catches and 66 yards. I think he’ll be even better this week, as the rookie faces a spectacular matchup in the Washington Commanders. No defense in the NFL has allowed more fantasy points to perimeter receivers since the start of last season, and only the Eagles have surrendered more fantasy points to the position overall.
Chris Godwin at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Chris Godwin was listed as a start ‘em in this space last week, and he rewarded the faithful with 22.3 points. I’d keep him in fantasy lineups this week too, as he’ll face a Detroit Lions defense that’s allowed the third-most points to wide receivers and slot men since 2023. In a game with a 50.5 total, fantasy managers can expect there to be plenty of points scored … both “real” and in fantasy leagues.
WRs With Good Matchups
- Rashee Rice vs. Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Terry McLaurin vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jameson Williams vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 2 Sit ‘Em: Wide receivers
Sit of the Week
George Pickens at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): George Pickens had a nice start to the season, scoring 13.5 fantasy points in a win over the Atlanta Falcons. I’d temper expectations this week, however, as he’ll face a difficult task in Denver. The Broncos and CB Patrick Surtain are tough on perimeter receivers at home, allowing five touchdowns and the eighth-fewest fantasy points in their last nine games at Mile High. As a result, Pickens is a risky flex.
Sit ‘Em
Calvin Ridley vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Calvin Ridley put up a stinker last week, scoring just eight points in a loss to the Chicago Bears. He’s also been held to single digits in five of his last seven games. If that isn’t enough reason to keep him on the bench, then factor in a brutal matchup against the New York Jets' formidable pass defense. Since the start of last season, the Men in Green have allowed just three touchdowns and the fewest points to home receivers.
Christian Watson vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Watson scored a touchdown last week, but he was held to just 13 receiving yards and had just three targets. And while this weekend’s matchup against the Colts isn’t bad on paper, Watson’s quarterback leaves much to be desired. Malik Willis, who is slated to start with Jordan Love out, is one of the league’s least accurate passers. That hurts Watson and all the Packers receivers this week.
Diontae Johnson vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Diontae Johnson was listed as a sit ‘em in this space last week, and he scored a miniscule 3.9 points. He also played in a rotation with Xavier Legette and Jonathan Mingo, who both played in 30-plus snaps. I’d beware the veteran this week, even against a lackluster Los Angeles Chargers pass defense, based on his Week 1 snap count, the struggles of Bryce Young and a low Vegas total of just 39 points.
Courtland Sutton vs. Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Courtland Sutton saw plenty of targets in his first game of the 2024 campaign, but he turned his 12 looks into just four catches and 7.8 points. It’s also troublesome that Bo Nix’s passing EPA was minus-23, the worst in the NFL last week, and Sutton’s catchable pass rate was also dead last among wideouts who saw at least eight targets. The Steelers also have a tough pass defense, so sit Sutton.
WRs With Bad Matchups
- Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Josh Palmer at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jerry Jeudy at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
