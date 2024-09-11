Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 2
Need help setting your fantasy football lineups? Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. I won’t cover the elite players like Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts, because you already know to start them! Instead, I'll examine other quarterbacks who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Baker Mayfield in Week 1!
For your final lineup decisions, be sure to also check out my fantasy player rankings which will be updated daily!
Fabs' Top 10 Quarterbacks for Week 2
1. Josh Allen at Dolphins (Thur.)
2. Jalen Hurts vs. Falcons (Mon.)
3. Lamar Jackson vs. Raiders
4. Anthony Richardson at Packers
5. Patrick Mahomes vs. Bengals
6. Dak Prescott vs. Saints
7. Jayden Daniels vs. Giants
8. C.J. Stroud vs. Bears
9. Kyler Murray vs. Rams
10. Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills (Thur.)
Week 2 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Dak Prescott vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Dak Prescott got his bag last week (boy, did he), but his 11.5 points against the Cleveland Browns left fantasy managers wanting more. I expect you’ll get more from him in the Dallas Cowboys' home opener against the New Orleans Saints. Last season, Prescott put up an average of almost 25 fantasy points per game at Jerry World. Vegas has the total at 45, so I’d expect there to be a lot of points scored in this NFC battle in Dallas.
Start ‘Em
C.J. Stroud vs. Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): C.J. Stroud is coming off a solid game against the Indianapolis Colts, scoring 18.7 fantasy points with an Expected Points Added (EPA) of +6.8. This week he faces the Chicago Bears, who allowed more than 20 points per game to home quarterbacks last year. Stroud was also a star at NRG Stadium, averaging 21.8 points per game as a rookie. Vegas has the total at 45.5, and I expect the Houston Texans to produce many of those points.
Kyler Murray vs. Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Kyler Murray’s 14.2 fantasy points in the opener wasn’t what managers were hoping to see, but I think he’ll rebound at home against the Los Angeles Rams. In 2023, their defense allowed an average of more than 19 fantasy points per game to home quarterbacks. Murray has also had success against this NFC West opponent, as he’s beaten the Rams for at least 17 points in two of their last three meetings.
Jayden Daniels vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Jayden Daniels was fantastic in fantasy leagues in his NFL debut, rushing for 88 yards and 2 touchdowns to finish with 28.2 points. He’s a solid option this week too, as the rookie faces a New York Giants defense that allowed an average of more than 20 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on the road last season. Until further notice (or unless you have depth), Daniels needs to be in starting lineups.
Matthew Stafford at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Matthew Stafford threw for 317 yards in last week’s loss to the Detroit Lions, but he finished with just 14.7 fantasy points. I’d expect him to be better in Week 2, as the veteran faces a road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In their last eight home games, Arizona’s defense has allowed an average of 21.1 points per game to enemy quarterbacks. In a game with a 49.5-point total, I like Stafford to produce.
QBs With Good Matchups
• Brock Purdy at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Justin Herbert at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Kirk Cousins at Eagles (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 2 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Joe Burrow at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): I’m not calling Burrow a “must sit” this week, but I do think there’s cause for concern. He’s averaged a mediocre 14.6 fantasy points in his last six games, including an 8.1-point stinker in a shocking Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots. The Kansas City Chiefs have allowed an average of just 181.4 passing yards in their last 10 games at home too, so Burrow’s matchup isn’t an attractive one. Beware Joe Cool this week.
Sit ‘Em
Aaron Rodgers at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Aaron Rodgers made his return to action on Monday night, and it wasn’t at all spectacular. In fact, he was held to 1 touchdown and a mere 8.6 fantasy points. He has now averaged 13 points in his last 19 regular-season games. That isn’t good. Next up is a road matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who have allowed an average of fewer than 15 fantasy points per game to visiting quarterbacks since 2023.
Deshaun Watson at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Deshaun Watson looked awful against Dallas, as he threw for 169 yards, scored just 10.7 points and was fourth from last in EPA among all quarterbacks. Unless you’re in a super flex league, I’d keep Watson on the sidelines when the Browns face the Jacksonville Jaguars. In their last nine home games, their defense has allowed an average of fewer than 16 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Beware Watson.
Derek Carr at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Derek Carr was one of the best fantasy quarterbacks in Week 1, throwing three touchdown passes and scoring 21.3 points. I wouldn’t chase this performance, however, as Carr has a much tougher matchup next on the slate in Dallas. In their last eight games at home, the Cowboys defense has surrendered just eight touchdown passes and an average of 13.2 fantasy points to enemy quarterbacks.
Geno Smith at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Geno Smith finished among the top 12 quarterbacks in Week 1, scoring 17.8 fantasy points. Still, I’d keep him on the sidelines this week when he heads to New England. The Patriots defense, which held Burrow to single digits last week, has held opposing quarterbacks to an average of just 13 points in their last nine games at Gillette Stadium. The total is only 38 too, so don’t expect a lot of points.
QBs With Bad Matchups
• Caleb Williams at Texans (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
• Sam Darnold vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Gardner Minshew at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)