DK Metcalf's Fantasy Football Value Solid After Trade To The Pittsburgh Steelers
DK Metcalf wanted a trade, and he got his way.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the veteran wide receiver has been sent to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 second-round pick. The two sides have also agreed on a massive five-year, $150 million contract.
That's alpha receiver money, fantasy friends.
Now entering his age-27 season, Metcalf is still in the prime of his career. His fantasy totals have dropped in five straight seasons, so a change of scenery could put him back into the good graces of managers when they’re building their fantasy squads for 2025.
It’s tough to gauge his full value for now, as the Steelers don’t have a quarterback. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are free agents, and Albert Breer reported the Steelers could go after big-name free agent Sam Darnold. Regardless, Metcalf should be in the WR2/WR3 range in the Steel City.
Of course, his presence in the passing game isn’t great news for George Pickens’ value.
The team’s leading receiver from a season ago, Pickens will likely end up playing second fiddle to Metcalf. That will be something to watch during training camp, assuming the Steelers don’t decide to flip Pickens with Metcalf now on the roster.
Pickens is a flex starter for now.
In Seattle, the Seahawks have traded Metcalf, traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and released Tyler Lockett. So, Jaxon Smith-Njigba figures to get a ton of targets in the pass attack. The question is, who will he be catching passes from? The early reports suggest the Seahawks are in hot pursuit of Darnold.
Stay tuned.
Seattle now has 10 picks in the NFL draft, including Pittsburgh’s 52nd overall in the second round. You can bet they’ll be adding more weapons in the passing game. For now, JSN is and will likely remain a No. 1 fantasy wideout, but Seattle has a lot more to do on offense.