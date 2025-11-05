Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 10
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings Week 10
1. Josh Allen at Dolphins
2. Lamar Jackson at Vikings
3. Jalen Hurts at Packers (Mon.)
4. Justin Herbert vs. Steelers
5. Drake Maye at Buccaneers
6. Bo Nix vs. Raiders (Thurs.)
7. Jaxson Dart at Bears
8. Baker Mayfield vs. Patriots
9. Caleb Williams vs. Giants
10. Daniel Jones vs. Falcons (Berlin)
Complete Week 10 quarterback rankings
Byes: Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys, Titans
Week 10 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Justin Herbert vs. Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Herbert remains red hot, as he scored 27.7 fantasy points in last week’s win over the Titans. He’s now scored 18-plus points in four straight games, including three with more than 25 points, and a matchup against the Steelers is very favorable. Their defense has allowed five quarterbacks to beat them for 19-plus points in their first eight games.
Start ‘Em
Caleb Williams vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams rebounded last week in a big way, posting a season-high 38.7 fantasy points in a crazy win over the Bengals. He’ll be hard to sit this week, as a plus matchup against the Giants looms. Five quarterbacks have beaten them for at least 20 fantasy points, and three of them have come since Week 6. Look for a high-scoring contest at Soldier Field.
Jaxson Dart at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Dart continues to post great totals, as he’s put up 19-plus fantasy points in all but one of his first six starts. That includes three games with more than 23 points, and he beat the 49ers for 27.2 points last week. The rookie is a nice option this week too, as he’ll face a bad Bears' defense that just allowed 470 yards and nearly 31 points to Joe Flacco in Week 9.
Matthew Stafford at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Stafford has been on a major tear, as he’s thrown 16 touchdown passes in his last five games, including nine in his last two contests. He should remain in starting lineups this week too, as the veteran faces a 49ers defense that has allowed 19-plus fantasy points to five quarterbacks. That includes four signal-callers who have hit that mark since Week 5.
Jared Goff at Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): I typically don’t love starting Goff on the road, but a matchup against the Commanders is just too good to ignore. Their defense has been brutal, allowing 18-plus points to seven quarterbacks, including four with at least 23 points. What’s more, Sam Darnold just beat them for four touchdowns and 27.2 points. This all makes Goff a nice option.
More Starts
- Bo Nix vs. Raiders (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Drake Maye at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Marcus Mariota vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Trevor Lawrence at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Lawrence, listed as a start ‘em last week, put up 21.2 fantasy points in a wild win over the Raiders. And while he’s scored 17-plus points in four straight games, I’m avoiding him against the Texans. No team has allowed fewer points per game to quarterbacks this season, and their defense held Lawrence to a meager 7.8 fantasy points in Week 3.
Sit ‘Em
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tagovailoa is impossible to trust in all fantasy lineups, and a matchup against the Bills makes him a huge fade. Their defense hasn’t allowed a quarterback to score more than 14.6 points against them since Week 2, and it just held Patrick Mahomes to a mere 10.5 points last week. Unless you’re in a Superflex league, Tua is a hard sit ‘em this week.
Justin Fields vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fields put up 20.9 fantasy points against the Bengals before the Jets’ bye week, but he had failed to score a combined 10 points in his previous two contests. He also has a tough matchup next on the schedule against Myles Garrett and the Browns. Their defense has held all but three opposing quarterbacks to fewer than 15 fantasy points this season.
Mac Jones vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): I’m not sure if it will be Jones or Brock Purdy at the helm of the 49ers offense this week, but neither will be an attractive fantasy option against the Rams. Their defense has held all but three enemy quarterbacks to fewer than 11 fantasy points on the season, and I don’t think Jones will score another 22.2 points against them as he did in Week 5.
Aaron Rodgers at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Rodgers has been a viable starter in the last month, scoring 16-plus points in three of four games. Still, his numbers haven’t been so good that he’s a “great” start. And with a matchup against the Chargers next, I’d keep him on the sidelines. Their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game to enemy quarterbacks after nine weeks.
More Sits
- Geno Smith at Broncos (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- J.J. McCarthy vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Kyler Murray at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)