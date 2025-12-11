Fab's Five Fantasy Football Sleepers For Week 15: Start 49ers WR Jauan Jennings
Fab's Five Sleepers is your weekly look at players who aren’t considered must-starts in fantasy football lineups but could exceed expectations based on a plus matchup or simple volume. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em and my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.
Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks Week 15
Woody Marks vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Marks is coming off his best stat line in the last month, scoring 15.6 fantasy points in Kansas City. He’ll be back at home this week, and a game against the Cardinals makes him a nice option. Their defense has allowed the seventh-most points to running backs in the last eight weeks, and that includes giving up 43.8 points to Kyren Willams and Blake Corum last week.
Devin Neal vs. Panthers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Listed as a start ’em or streamer last week, Neal looked good with a touchdown and 15.4 fantasy points in a win over the Buccaneers. Assuming Alvin Kamara is out of action again, I’d stick with the rookie in a plus matchup against the Panthers. Their defense has allowed the sixth-most points to backs since Week 7, and nine have had 14-plus points against them this year.
Jauan Jennings vs. Titans (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Jennings has caught fire lately, scoring at least 13.9 fantasy points in four of his last six games. I like him to produce another good line this week too, as he’ll face a plus matchup against the Titans. Over the last four weeks, their defense has allowed nine touchdowns and the fifth-most points to enemy wideouts. Consider Jennings a solid flex option, or even a No. 2 receiver.
Luther Burden vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Burden’s role in the Bears passing game has increased, as the team is without Rome Odunze for an unspecified period of time. He looked good in a loss to the Packers, catching five passes for 70 yards and scoring 11 fantasy points. That’s his best stat line since Week 3! He’s worth a roll of the dice against the Browns, whose defense struggled against the Titans last week.
Harold Fannin Jr. at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Fannin Jr. went off last week in a loss to the Titans, scoring a career best 25.4 fantasy points. He’s pushed his yearly points-per-game average to over 11 points, and David Njoku is dealing with a bum knee, which could mean more targets in Week 15. I’d stream the rookie against the Bears, who have allowed nearly 14 points per game to enemy tight ends over the last eight weeks.