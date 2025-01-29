Fabs' 2024 All-Rookie Fantasy Football Team Led by Brian Thomas Jr., Brock Bowers
Rookies have seen their Fantasy Football value increase exponentially over the last decade, as more first-year players are coming into the league and making an immediate impact on the field. So, with no games this week, it’s a good time to celebrate greatness on the field. The NFL does that with the Pro Bowl Games, so I’ll be doing the same for fantasy football.
I’ve already covered my All-Sleeper and All-Breakout teams, so let’s move on to the rookies who helped fantasy managers succeed this past season. And, to be a bit forward-thinking, I’ll also take a look at each player’s 2025 outlook and whether it’s rosy or a little clouded.
2024 Fantasy Football All Rookie Team
QB – Jayden Daniels, Commanders
Daniels was one of the league’s biggest breakout candidates, scoring 355.8 fantasy points in Year 1. That’s the second-most points a rookie quarterback has scored in NFL history, behind only Cam Newton’s 370.3 points (2011). He also rushed for 891 yards, which is the most among rookie field generals. Coincidentally, that bested another Washington field general, Robert Griffin III, who rushed for 815 yards during his rookie campaign (2012).
2025 Outlook: There’s nothing that indicates that Daniels will be anything but fantastic in his second NFL season. In fact, I have him ranked among the elite fantasy quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts heading into 2025. He’ll be a top-50 selection.
RB – Bucky Irving, Buccaneers
Irving was far and away the best rookie running back in the league, scoring 62.1 more points than the next-best runner (Tyrone Tracy Jr.). He was especially productive in the second half of the season, averaging 18.3 points per game and ranking sixth among all backs. Irving’s 244.4 fantasy points ranked 39th all-time among first-year runners.
2025 Outlook: The Buccaneers will have a new offensive coordinator next season, but you’d have to think Irving would remain the top back. Rachaad White remains on the team, but could another team look to trade for him this offseason? Remember, the Bucs also have Sean Tucker in their backfield. Irving is my RB9 in my way-too-early rankings for 2025.
WR – Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars
Thomas Jr. started the season slowly, scoring fewer than 15 points in his first three games. After that, however, the rookie went on to score the fourth-most points among wideouts. His 87 catches were 11th-most among rookie wideouts all time, and he finished eighth all-time in receiving yards (1,282). In terms of PPR points, Thomas Jr. is sixth all-time.
2025 Outlook: Thomas Jr. is the latest LSU wideout to become a fantasy star, and I don’t think things will change much. In fact, I love the move to bring in former Buccaneers OC Liam Coen to be the Jaguars' new head coach. BTJ will be a top-12 wideout in 2025 drafts.
TE – Brock Bowers, Raiders
Bowers broke virtually every tight-end rookie record. He recorded the most catches (112), the most receiving yards (1,194) and the most fantasy points (249.8) at the position among first-year players. That includes breaking the rookie record for yards that was held by Mike Ditka, who had 1,076 yards for the Chicago Bears … way back in the 1961 campaign!
2025 Outlook: The Raiders must improve the assets in their passing game, which means potentially adding an alpha wideout who could take some targets from Bowers. The team, now coached by Pete Carroll, also needs to upgrade at quarterback (maybe Russell Wilson) in the offseason, Regardless, I’ll have Bowers ranked first at tight end for next season.
FLEX – Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
Nabers was awesome in Year 1, finishing sixth in fantasy points among all wideouts. He was second behind Thomas Jr. among the rookies, but he led BTJ in points per game. The LSU product also set a record for the most receptions by a rookie wideout, and he would have had the overall record had Bowers not posted 112 receptions this past season.
2025 Outlook: I’m not sure what the Giants are going to do at quarterback, but it will no doubt be an upgrade over Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock and Tim Boyle. Think about what Nabers did with that quartet! He’s going to be a first-round pick in 2025.