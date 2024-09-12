Fabs' Five Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 2
The first week of the NFL season is in the books, and with it came some surprisingly great performances from unexpected players. Baker Mayfield (listed in this space last week) had four touchdown passes. Jordan Mason went off in the absence of Christian McCaffrey. We also saw Jameson Williams, Allen Lazard and Isaiah Likely post big totals out of nowhere.
Looking ahead to Week 2, here are five players you didn’t draft or aren’t regular starters who you should consider if you’re in need. Also, for those who want even more fantasy advice, check out Lindsay Rhodes and I on Fantasy Dirt five days a week and live on Sundays!
QB: Daniel Jones at Commanders
Wait, Daniel Jones is a sleeper? Am I drunk? Well, what if I tell you their Washington Commanders defense has allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks dating back to last season? And, what if I told you their defense has allowed 17-plus points to quarterbacks 14 times, including 11 where a signal-caller scored over 20? Would you also believe that two of those players were Giants (Tommy DeVito, Tyrod Taylor)? It sounds crazy, but Jones is a superflex option.
RB: J.K. Dobbins at Panthers
J.K. Dobbins came out of nowhere and exploded in the stat sheets, rushing for 135 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries. So, while this might seem like I’m chasing the points, the veteran does have a great matchup against the Panthers. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most PPR points to runners since last season, making Dobbins a flex option.
RB: Jerome Ford at Jaguars
Jerome Ford didn’t look great last week, averaging just 3.7 yards per rush in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The good news is that he played 57 snaps, saw most of the Cleveland Browns' backfield work and had a late touchdown. He’s on the flex radar against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have allowed an average of just under 24 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs since last season.
WR: Wan’Dale Robinson at Commanders
Wan'Dale Robinson didn’t have a huge stat line last week, but he did see 12 targets in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Next up is a date with the Commanders, who got smoked for 40 fantasy points by receivers who lined up in the slot last week. Since the start of last year, only the Eagles are worse against slot men, too. Robinson could be on the waiver wire in leagues, too.
WR: Demarcus Robinson at Cardinals
Let’s keep up with the Robinson theme, but this time it’s Demarcus. He played 72 snaps in last week’s overtime loss to the Detroit Lions, and the veteran has a shot to see more targets with Puka Nacua out of action. The Arizona Cardinals have allowed the ninth-most points to perimeter receivers since last season, and Vegas has the over/under at a lofty 49 points.