Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Miami (FL) Quarterback Cam Ward
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! To educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the incoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. This week, I’ll start with the quarterbacks and the projected No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward.
Cam Ward Height, Weight
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 223 pounds
Cam Ward College Stats
2022 Washington State: 3,232 pass yards, 23 TDs, 9 INTs, 58 rush yards, 5 TDs
2023 Washington State: 3,736 pass yards, 25 TDs, 7 INTs, 144 rush yards, 8 TDs
2024 Miami (FL): 4,313 pass yards, 39 TDs, 7 INTs, 204 rush yards, 4 TDs
Cam Ward Fantasy Profile
Ward was a starter in his last three years in college, beginning with the Washington State Cougars in 2022-2023 and finishing with the Miami Hurricanes in 2024. Last season, he led the nation with 39 touchdown passes and was the highest-graded passer in all of FBS based on PFF data. Ward also finished second in passing yards (4,123), behind Kyle McCord from Syracuse, and completed 67.2 percent of his passes.
Ward is noted for his skills as a passer, as he was one of the nation’s most accurate signal-callers. He can also make plays when the pocket breaks down, rushing for 204 yards and four touchdowns last season. That doesn’t mean he’ll be the next Jayden Daniels, because he’s not nearly as talented as a runner, but Ward can use his mobility when needed. That is another skill set that will make Ward a potential asset in the world of fantasy football.
Cam Ward Best Draft Landing Spots for Fantasy
1. Tennessee Titans
2. Cleveland Browns
3. New York Giants
Ward is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick of the Tennessee Titans in April’s rookie draft. If that scenario comes to fruition, there’s a good chance he’ll be the Week 1 starter ahead of Will Levis.
The Cleveland Browns could also use a new franchise quarterback at No. 2, but chances are Ward will already be off the board. The Giants have signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, but both are on short-term contracts.
Regardless, Ward will likely be in the QB2 conversation in re-drafts and a potential first-round selection in dynasty drafts.