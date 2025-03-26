Malik Nabers More Attractive in Fantasy Football After Giants Sign Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson finally has a new NFL home, signing a one-year contract with the New York Giants. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth up to $21 million, with $10.5 million guaranteed. After 10 years in Seattle, it’s Wilson’s third team in the last three years.
Once a fantasy superstar, Wilson’s value has taken a hit since he left the Great Northwest. In two of the last three years, he’s averaged fewer than 16 fantasy points per game. What has hurt him, in part, is the fact that Wilson doesn’t run much anymore. After clearing 400 rushing yards in six of his first nine seasons, Wilson hasn’t rushed for more than 341 yards in a season since 2021.
He’s also seen a decline in his passing totals during that time.
In New York, he’ll be a borderline QB2/QB3 and matchup-based starter in most leagues.
The good news is Wilson has some good, young weapons in the offense, none more prominent than Malik Nabers. After posting a WR6 finish last season while catching passes from Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle, Nabers will be targeted by a veteran quarterback with plenty of experience getting his receivers the football.
In my most recent one-man fantasy mock draft, Nabers came off the board eighth overall.
Nabers should also benefit if Wilson struggles or gets injured. The G-Men signed Jameis Winston as a backup. That makes Nabers more attractive in fantasy leagues, even more so in my opinion than fellow LSU alum and fantasy stud Justin Jefferson, who’ll be catching passes from the talented but inexperienced J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota.
As for the rest of the Giants pass catchers, I don’t see huge moves in terms of their fantasy draft value. Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton and Theo Johnson will be a bit better in terms of their stock with Wilson under center, but all will remain reserves in most leagues.