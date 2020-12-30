NFL DFS Week 17: Quarterbacks Report - The Lamar Jackson of Old is Back!

Week 17 NFL DFS Reports

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS (12/31)

WIDE RECEIVERS (1/1)

TIGHT ENDS (1/2)

Lamar Jackson, BAL (DK – $8,000/FD – $9,000)

With one week to go in 2020, Jackson is the 10th highest scoring quarterback (23.13 FPPG), which is about five fantasy points lower than his success last season. He needs 92 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for th3e second straight year while averaging 189 passing yards. In Week 5, Jackson finished with 183 combined yards with two touchdowns vs. the Bengals. Unfortunately, he rushed for a season-low three yards on two carries. Cincinnati ranks 12th in the league defending quarterbacks (21.23 FPPG), with four different offenses scoring over 29.00 fantasy points. The Bengals do have risk vs. the run (4.8 yards per carry) while allowing 11 touchdowns. Slightly overpriced, but his matchup offers upside.

Deshaun Watson, HOU (DK – $7,700/FD – $8,700)

Over his last 12 starts, Watson passed for over 300 yards in nine games, with a combined 28 touchdowns. His value helps his floor over this stretch as a runner (75/383/2). He scored over 30.00 fantasy points five times over this stretch. In Week 6, Watson gained 361 yards with four touchdowns against the Titans. Tennessee ranks 28th against quarterbacks (24.70 FPPG). They've allowed four touchdowns to four different opponents, leading to quarterbacks scoring 36 touchdowns. Last week Watson took a bad hit late in the game that may cost him the start on Sunday. He’s getting the most out of his depleted receiving core. In the mix at the top end in Week 17, but fantasy owners need to make sure he is healthy enough to play a full game.

Josh Allen, BUF (DK – $7,600/FD – $8,200)

Allen busted out of the gate in 2020 over his first three games (33.30, 38.65, and 36.35 fantasy points) while being a beast as well in five (40.15, 32.20, 34.85, 41.25, and 35.50 fantasy points) of his final seven starts. He won fantasy owners a lot of money over the past two weeks. His success pushed him to first in fantasy points scored at quarterback (29.01 FPPG). Allen dominated the Dolphins in Week 2 (434 combined yards with four touchdowns). Miami climbed to 10th in quarterback defense (26.80 FPPG). Their only other failure came in Week 8 (ARI – 389 combined yards with four touchdowns). The Dolphins struggled at times against quarterbacks in the run game (64/316/5). On a mission with his next step delivering some playoff wins for the Bills. The Steelers won’t start Ben Roethlisberger, which may lead to Allen's early exit in Week 17.

Kyler Murray, ARI (DK – $7,500/FD – $7,800)

The Cardinals most likely need a win to make the playoffs. Their chances improve slightly with Jared Goff out this week. Murray did suffer a low leg injury last week that appears to be minor. His play has been disappointing in four (10.60, 20.15, 20.90, and 18.85 fantasy points) over his previous five starts. Murray started the year with over 30.00 fantasy points in six of his first nine games. He gains only 7.1 yards per pass attempt with an exceptional floor on the ground (131/816/11). The Rams held him to 188 combined yards with three touchdowns in Week 13. Los Angeles has the top defense in the NFL vs. quarterbacks (16.94 FPPG) while struggling in only one matchup (BUF – 319 combined yards with four touchdowns). Talented player, but this game has an against the grain feel.

Aaron Rodgers, GB (DK – $7,400/FD – $8,500)

Rodgers moved to fourth in the league in quarterback scoring (27.05 FPPG) with a high level of success over his last 10 games (2,785 combined yards with 34 touchdowns). Even with 17 scores over his last five starts, he averaged only 234 passing yards. Rodgers has three touchdowns or more in 12 of his 15 matchups. He beat the Bears for 211 yards and four scores in Week 12. Chicago has the seventh-best defense against quarterbacks (20.13 FPPG). Only two opponents scored over 30.00 fantasy points. The Packers play for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the Bears need a win to make the playoffs. Rodgers is on a career pace in touchdowns (47 – 48 in 2011). High floor with a great lead wide receiver.

Russell Wilson, SEA (DK – $7,300/FD – $7,500)

Wilson already set a career-high in touchdowns (40) while regaining some of his value as a runner (78/484/2). He needs 189 yards passing to beat his previous best (4,219 in 2016). His play faded over the last seven games (1,709 yards and 11 touchdowns or 20.37 fantasy points). Wilson gained 284 combined yards with four touchdowns in Week 8 vs. the 49ers. San Francisco ranks fifth in the league against quarterbacks (20.00 FPPG), with three opponents scoring over 30.00 fantasy points. The Seahawks want to slow down the game, and their top two wide receivers have faded as of late—only a steady option for the daily tournaments.

Tom Brady, TB (DK – $7,200/FD – $8,400)

Brady had an impressive first half against Detroit (348/4), but a blowout game led to him sitting on the bench after halftime. Despite the appearance of a down season, he can set a career-high in passing touchdowns with more on Sunday. Brady is the seventh-highest scoring quarterback (24.19 FPPG), with four impact games (369/5, 369/5, 341/4, and 348/4). His play has been much better on the road (28.63 FPPG) than in Tampa (20.79 FPPG). After a slow start in Atlanta in Week 15, Brady passed for 390 yards and two scores. The Falcons remain last in the NFL defending quarterbacks (26.98 FPPG), but they’ve been better past six contests (22.17 FPPG). Atlanta hasn’t allowed more than two passing touchdowns over their last nine matchups. Brady has the edge here, but I’ve lost a lot of money going against this defense over the previous five weeks.

Justin Herbert, LAC (DK – $7,100/FD – $7,600)

After a great start to his career over nine games (2,866 combined yards with 25 touchdowns), Herbert lost his momentum over his past five starts (1,373 combined yards with seven scores). He scored 30.00 fantasy points or more in four matchups (264/4, 413/4, 377/3, and 328/3). Keenan Allen missed last week’s game with minimal playing time in Week 15 (1/17). Without him, the Chargers aren’t the same team moving the ball. In his NFL debut, Herbert passed for 311 yards with two scores against the Chiefs at home. Kansas City locked up the one seed last week, and they will rest their top players. When at full strength, they ranked below the league average in quarterback defense (22.59 FPPG). Without Allen in the starting lineup, Herbert has a gamble feel at DraftKings.

Ryan Tannehill, TEN (DK – $7,000/FD – $8,200)

The Snowbowl in Green Bay didn't pan out well for Tannehill and the Titans’ offense in Week 16. He finished with 176 combined yards with two scores with his lowest completion rate (45.8) of the season. His top five games (29.15, 31.95, 34.30, 32.45, and 39.75 fantasy points) came at home. Tannehill passed for 366 yards and four touchdowns in his first matchup against Houston. The Texans remain last in the league against running backs, which points to a winning day by Derrick Henry. They rank 22nd in quarterback defense (22.76 FPPG), but no team scored over 30.00 fantasy points over the past eight contests. Tannehill looks to be a fade in Week 17 despite a favorable matchup based on his road resume.

Kurt Cousins, MIN (DK – $6,300/FD – $7,700)

Cousins passed for 2,225 yards over his past eight games with 20 touchdowns, which helped him to the 11th ranking at quarterback (21.91 FPPG). He has been much better at home (26.58 FPPG) with only one good game (291/3) on the road. Cousins already set a career-high in passing touchdowns (32) while gaining 8.1 yards per passing attempt. Minnesota ran over the Lions in their first matchup (34/275/2), leading to 20 passing attempts by Cousins (220/3). Detroit ranks 31st against quarterbacks and running backs, which points to this offense shining again. The Vikings have two top wide receivers, giving Cousins a chance to surprise.

Philip Rivers, IND (DK – $6,000/FD – $7,300)

The Colts let last week’s game get away in Pittsburgh, which puts them in a must-win situation to make the playoffs. Rivers has two touchdowns or fewer in his previous five starts while offering one game of value (371/3) on the year. Indy scored 215 points (30.7 per game) over their last seven contests. On opening day, Rivers passed for 363 yards and a touchdown vs. the Jaguars. Jacksonville sits 30th defending quarterbacks (26.04 FPPG), with three opponents delivering impact games (HOU – 384/3, LAC – 375/4, and BAL – 303/4). The Colts should have success running the ball in this contest, making Rivers tough to trust at DraftKings.

Drew Brees, NO (DK – $5,900/FD – $7,400)

Brees did a great job handing the ball off last week, which led to 45 rushes for 264 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished with 319 passing yards with no scores. Brees has been unimpressive on the road (1,060 yards and nine touchdowns) over four games. Without Michael Thomas, New Orleans isn’t the same passing offense. In Week 7, he passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Carolina is league average against the quarterback position (22.05 FPPG). Their biggest struggles came in three contests (35.20, 35.25, and 30.25 fantasy points) midseason. His lack of receiving options would push me elsewhere.

Matt Ryan, ATL (DK – $5,900/FD – $7,500)

Over the last two weeks (372/3 and 300/2), Ryan outdueled Tom Brady (390/2) and Patrick Mahomes (299/2). He passed for over 300 in five matchups while recording at least three touchdowns in four games. Over his previous 12 contests, Ryan posted one touchdown or fewer in eight games. Tampa fell to 15th defending quarterbacks (22.04 FPPG) while struggling in three matchups (37.60, 36.90, and 31.40 fantasy points) over their past seven games. Julio Jones may play this week, which keeps Ryan in play in what looks like a chaser game.

Derek Carr, LV (DK – $5,700/FD – $7,200)

After leaving Week 15 early with an injury, Carr made the start against the Dolphins. In his last three full games, he finished with over 300 yards (386/4, 328/3, and 336/2). Over his other 11 contests, Carr failed to score over 29.00 fantasy points. The Broncos held him to 154 yards and no touchdowns at home in Week 10. Denver slid to 21st in quarterback defense (22.71 FPPG). They have some injuries at the cornerback, leading to a disastrous showing in Week 15 (BUF – 392/4). More of a balanced offense, but Carr is trending in a positive direction.

Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (DK – $5,600/FD – $7,300)

The Bears have been a much better team offensively over their past four games (134 points) while scoring 16 touchdowns and seven field goals over 44 possessions. Over this span, Trubisky passed for 250 yards per game with eight touchdowns. Chicago has been much better running the ball (31/140/3, 23/169/1, 28/158/1, and 33/128/3) with their uptick in play by their offense. In Week 12, Trubisky passed for 242 yards with three touchdowns in Green Bay. The Packers improved to fourth against quarterbacks (19.79 FPPG) after holding them to fewer than 20.00 fantasy points over their previous 12 contests. More steady than explosive.

Andy Dalton, CIN (DK – $5,600/FD – $7,100)

Dallas floundered all season offensively, with Andy Dalton behind center. He found his wide receivers (13/307/3) against the Eagles, leading to his best game (377/3) of the season. Dalton had 10 touchdowns over his previous five games while averaging 219 yards. He continues to gain short yards per pass attempt (6.7). The Giants have the sixth-best defense vs. quarterbacks (20.12 FPPG), with only one team scoring over 30.00 fantasy points. I want to believe, but a trip on the road points to another mediocre showing.

Baker Mayfield, CLE (DK – $5,500/FD – $7,000)

Despite playing last week’s game without his whole wide receiving core, Mayfield still passed for 285 yards. The Jets picked up a pair of wins over the previous two weeks against playoff contenders, which may cost both teams a trip to the playoffs. Cleveland did catch a break in Week 17, with Pittsburgh expected to rest their starts. Mayfield threw the ball much better over their last four games (1,250 yards and nine touchdowns). He has fewer than 200 yards passing in six of his first 11 starts with one game of value (297/5). The Steelers held him to 119 yards and one touchdown in Week 6. Pittsburgh ranks second in the NFL against quarterbacks (17.77 FPPG). The Browns should play well offensively while not knowing who Pittsburgh will play on the defensive side of the ball.

Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (DK – $5,300/FD – $6,900)

Bridgewater doesn’t have a game with more than two passing touchdowns in 2020. His highlight game (329 combined yards with three touchdowns) came in Week 9 in Kansas City. He helped his floor in four of his six past games on the ground (20/111/4). In Week 7, Bridgewater passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints. New Orleans faded in their previous two matchups (KC – 291/3 and MIN – 291/3) vs. quarterbacks, but they still have the eighth-best defense (20.13 FPPG). Carolina scored three touchdowns or fewer in all but two games this year while scoring 18 rushing touchdowns. Easy fade unless the Saints decide to rest some starters on defense.

Drew Lock, DEN (DK – $5,000/FD – $6,800)

Lock failed to live up to expectation this year, leading to more interceptions (15) than passing touchdowns (14). His completion rate (57.0) remains an issue while gaining only 6.5 yards per pass attempt. Lock played well in two contests (360/3 and 280/4), which both came on the road. In five home starts, he only has six touchdowns. In his game (257/1) in Las Vegas, Lock threw four interceptions. The Raiders drifted back to 26th in quarterback defense (23.39 FPPG), with three opponents scoring over 30.00 fantasy points. Lock is a risk/reward type option in the daily space, but his lack of chemistry with Jerry Jeudy remains a big problem.

MORE DFS: Week 17 DFS Hub