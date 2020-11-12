Week 10 NFL DFS: Thursday Night Football - Colts vs Titans Showdown Slate

There's an evenly matched AFC South battle on the horizon for Thursday Night Football kicking off Week 10 pinning the 6-2 Tennessee Titans hosting the 5-3 Indianapolis Colts. This is the first matchup between these two rivals this season, and with some marquee players and interesting value options, there are plenty of DraftKings showdown contests to play!

Core Build

The Colts come in with some inconsistencies on offense, mainly at the running back position, as this situation becomes more of a committee week by week. One constant, though, has been veteran Philip Rivers, who is coming off a brutal performance against a strong Ravens defense. In the two previous games, Rivers produced 22.28 DK points against the Lions and 28.74 DK points against the Bengals. Rivers has attempted 33 or more passes in each of his last four games, and the Titans are allowing 286 passing yards per game over their last five. He might not have the arm strength he once had, but this is a great matchup to exploit, and he comes with a great salary under 10k.

The Titans only average 33 pass attempts per game, which is worth noting with Tannehill against a stout defense. However, the former Dolphin has been very efficient when putting the ball in the air with 19 passing touchdowns, which ranks fifth in the league while attempting just 254 passes on the season, which is 22nd. Tannehill does offer some upside on the ground in spots, but one thing that's certain is that he protects the ball with 13 passing touchdowns and just one interception over his last five.

Derrick Henry is a volume hog, and while the Colts defense has been stingy, Henry's volume alone is what separates him from most of the other running backs in football. Henry has 20 or more attempts in six games and leads the league in carries (182) and red zone touches (42). Henry had 149 yards rushing and 82 yards rushing respectively in two games against the Colts last season, and while that's a wide discrepancy, I would expect him to hit the 100-yard mark in this game.

NOTE: All are worth considering as captain's plays.

Captain Plays

RB Derrick Henry, TEN (DK $16,200)

As mentioned above, Henry's volume separates him from almost every running back in the league, and volume is the number one priority for the captain's spot. Considering Henry's touches and expected production, his salary is extremely affordable, given some of the volume plays we can look at in this matchup.

WR T.Y. Hilton, IND (DK $8,700)

Hilton has been a nightmare disaster this season with Rivers at quarterback. With that being said, this is a critical game for the Colts, production has been inconsistent at the running back position, and the Titans have been one of the worst teams against wide receivers. Over their last five games, the Titans have allowed the second-most DraftKings points to wide receivers, including 22 receptions per game and a total of 12 receiving touchdowns. At just $8,700, Hilton, who is returning from injury, still has some big-play upside, and if he doesn't have a productive game in this matchup, I'm afraid it might not happen this season.

Place your NFL wagers on DraftKings' Sportsbook!

WR A.J. Brown, TEN (DK $10,400)

Brown is the big-play guy on the outside when Tennessee does throw the ball with at least seven targets in every game played this season. Brown has had a nose for the endzone with at least one touchdown in each of his last five games, with an average of 84 receiving yards per contest.

WR Zach Pascal, IND (DK $6,400)

Outside of Hilton, I like Pascal as a receiving threat on the outside as the former undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion has seen at least six targets in four of his last five games. Pascal has seen eight red-zone targets, which is worth noting against this soft Titans pass defense.

RB Jonathan Taylor, IND (DK $8,800)

The situation with Taylor has been infuriating as the rookie isn't getting the touches that everyone expected. However, Colts head coach Frank Reich said that they need to get Taylor the ball more; whether or not that's coach speak is to be determined. I don't see many people rostering Taylor because of the unknown mess in the Colts backfield, but he is worth a look at low ownership if building multiple lineups.

TE Anthony Firkser, TEN (DK $2,200)

Firkser is the second tight end for the Titans, but he's seen 27, 26, 15, 41, and 23 snaps over his last five games. Over that stretch, Firkser saw 25 targets, including three in the red zone. For his salary, you could do worse than Firkser as a value option.

Other FLEX plays