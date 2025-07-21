Rashee Rice's Fantasy Football Value Declines With NFL Suspension Looming
Two of the biggest questions fantasy football managers faced heading into the 2025 NFL regular season have been answered. Well, at least they’ve been partially answered.
Rashee Rice and Jordan Addison, both facing discipline for different off-field issues, have had their cases heard and decisions have been made on their punishments from the legal system.
Rashee Rice Fantasy Value
Rice has been sentenced to five years probation and 30 days of jail time (which can be served at any point during those five years) stemming from his role in a multi-car crash that occurred in Dallas during the 2024 offseason. He was going 40 mph over the posted speed limit and left the scene of a high-speed hit-and-run that resulted in damage to five vehicles. Two people were hospitalized in the crash, and two others were treated for minor injuries.
With that decision made, fantasy managers now have to wait on how many games the NFL will suspend Rice. The baseline for violating the league’s personal conduct policy is six games, and SI’s Matt Verderame believes it will fall in the four-to-six game range. Rice will be allowed to participate in training camp while a decision is made, but there’s a good chance he’s going to miss at least the first month of the season, if not a bit more.
As a result, I’ve moved Rice out of my top-15 wide receivers and down to WR32 on my updated WR ranking list. I’ve also moved his teammate, Xavier Worthy, into the top 24 at WR22.
This isn’t to say I would avoid Rice altogether, because I think he has a chance to be a top-12 fantasy wideout upon his return. But the fact that he could miss almost half the fantasy football regular season does put a notable dent into his overall draft stock.
In Rice’s absence, Worthy will have a legitimate shot to be a top-15 fantasy wideout as one of the top two options (along with tight end Travis Kelce) in the Chiefs' passing game.
Jordan Addison’s Fantasy Value
Addison has pleaded guilty to what’s called a “wet reckless charge” related to a DUI in 2024. He will pay a $390 fine, be placed on probation for 12 months, and complete two online classes. This all stems from him being arrested for being "asleep behind the wheel" on a freeway near the airport in Los Angeles. He was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.
According to NFL policy, Addison will likely face at least a three-game suspension based on previous league precedent. In that scenario, he would miss games against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals. Despite the expected ban, I’m not moving Addison down in my wide receiver rankings. I had that already baked into his spot at WR35, so Addison remains a No. 3 fantasy wideout or flex in Minnesota’s fantasy-friendly offense.
In his absence, rookie Rai Felton would see more snaps in the first three games of the year. That doesn’t make him significantly more attractive in redrafts, but he could be a potential sleeper in fantasy lineups, traditional and daily, or as a wagering flier in the betting world.