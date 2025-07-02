SI

2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Puka Nacua, Drake London In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Rams WR Puka Nacua comes in at No. 6 in Michael Fabiano's new 2025 fantasy wide receiver rankings.
The summer months have arrived, meaning NFL teams will soon be entering training camp and we’ll begin the journey to the start of yet another NFL (and fantasy football) campaign.

Between free agency, trades and the NFL Draft, the offseason has seen several moves that will affect the fantasy wide receiver position. Davante Adams signing with the Rams, DK Metcalf being traded to Pittsburgh, George Pickens being traded to Dallas, Deebo Samuel Sr. being deal to Washington, Cooper Kupp going to the Great Northwest and Stefon Diggs landing in New England were some of the biggest moves among the veterans.

Among the rookies, the most notable moves were Tetairoa McMillan landing in Carolina, Travis Hunter going to Jacksonville after a massive draft-day trade, and Emeka Egbuka going to Tampa Bay. Still others, like Matthew Golden going to Green Bay, Jayden Higgins landing in Houston, Tre Harris going to the Chargers and Luther Burden III going to the Windy City will also alter the values of past veteran starters in the majority of fantasy leagues.

That’s just a few of the moves that will have an impact on 2025 fantasy redrafts.

While many of the receivers in the top 20 are incumbents, you’ll notice a major move for Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR12) compared to his rookie ranking.  The same goes for Brian Thomas Jr., who I have seventh at the position. Puka Nacua is still in the top 10, even while sharing targets with Adams in Hollywood. Metcalf is a riser with the Steelers, as he’ll now be catching passes from a future Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers. He has WR1 upside.   

On the flip side, Samuel Sr. drops to WR40 as a member of the Commanders. With Pickens now in Dallas behind CeeDee Lamb, he has dropped out of the top 40 and is now more of a flex starter. Kupp, now in Seattle, comes in at WR4. I’m not a fan of older, injury-prone wideouts changing teams (and leaving Sean McVay’s system), so buyer beware.

Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy wide receiver rank lists.

2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

1

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

10

2

Justin Jefferson

MIN

6

3

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

10

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

8

5

Malik Nabers

NYG

14

6

Puka Nacua

LAR

8

7

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

8

8

Drake London

ATL

5

9

Nico Collins

HOU

6

10

A.J. Brown

PHI

9

11

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

9

12

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

8

13

Rashee Rice

KC

10

14

Terry McLaurin

WAS

12

15

Mike Evans

TB

9

16

Tyreek Hill

MIA

12

17

Ladd McConkey

LAC

12

18

DK Metcalf

PIT

5

19

Tee Higgins

CIN

10

20

Davante Adams

LAR

8

21

D.J. Moore

CHI

5

22

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

8

23

Courtland Sutton

DEN

12

24

Devonta Smith

PHI

9

25

Zay Flowers

BAL

7

26

Chris Olave

NO

11

27

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

12

28

Jameson Williams

DET

8

29

Xavier Worthy

KC

10

30

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

9

31

Rome Odunze

CHI

5

32

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

14

33

Calvin Ridley

TEN

10

34

Chris Godwin

TB

9

35

Jordan Addison

MIN

6

36

Travis Hunter

JAC

8

37

Jakobi Meyers

LV

8

38

Jauan Jennings

SF

14

39

Khalil Shakir

BUF

7

40

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

12

41

Stefon Diggs

NE

14

42

George Pickens

DAL

10

43

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

11

44

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

14

45

Jayden Reed

GB

5

46

Josh Downs

IND

11

47

Ricky Pearsall

SF

14

48

Cooper Kupp

SEA

8

49

Darnell Mooney

ATL

5

50

Christian Kirk

HOU

6

51

Rashid Shaheed

NO

11

52

Keon Coleman

BUF

7

53

Cedric Tillman

CLE

9

54

Jalen McMillan

TB

9

55

Hollywood Brown

KC

10

56

Emeka Egbuka

TB

9

57

Marvin Mims Jr.

DEN

12

58

Quentin Johnston

LAC

12

59

Adam Thielen

CAR

14

60

Luther Burden III

CHI

5

61

Matthew Golden

GB

5

62

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

14

63

Rashod Bateman

BAL

7

64

Romeo Doubs

GB

5

65

DeAndre Hopkins

BAL

7

66

Xavier Legette

CAR

14

67

Adonai Mitchell

IND

11

68

Demario Douglas

NE

14

69

Tre Harris

LAC

12

70

Josh Palmer

BUF

7

71

Jayden Higgins

HOU

6

72

Jack Bech

LV

8

73

Tyler Lockett

TEN

10

74

Jalen Coker

CAR

14

75

Keenan Allen

FA

N/A

76

Calvin Austin III

PIT

5

77

Alec Pierce

IND

11

78

Dontayvion Wicks

GB

5

79

Michael Wilson

ARI

8

80

Kyle Williams

NE

14

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

