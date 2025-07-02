2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Puka Nacua, Drake London In The Top 10
The summer months have arrived, meaning NFL teams will soon be entering training camp and we’ll begin the journey to the start of yet another NFL (and fantasy football) campaign.
Between free agency, trades and the NFL Draft, the offseason has seen several moves that will affect the fantasy wide receiver position. Davante Adams signing with the Rams, DK Metcalf being traded to Pittsburgh, George Pickens being traded to Dallas, Deebo Samuel Sr. being deal to Washington, Cooper Kupp going to the Great Northwest and Stefon Diggs landing in New England were some of the biggest moves among the veterans.
Among the rookies, the most notable moves were Tetairoa McMillan landing in Carolina, Travis Hunter going to Jacksonville after a massive draft-day trade, and Emeka Egbuka going to Tampa Bay. Still others, like Matthew Golden going to Green Bay, Jayden Higgins landing in Houston, Tre Harris going to the Chargers and Luther Burden III going to the Windy City will also alter the values of past veteran starters in the majority of fantasy leagues.
That’s just a few of the moves that will have an impact on 2025 fantasy redrafts.
While many of the receivers in the top 20 are incumbents, you’ll notice a major move for Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR12) compared to his rookie ranking. The same goes for Brian Thomas Jr., who I have seventh at the position. Puka Nacua is still in the top 10, even while sharing targets with Adams in Hollywood. Metcalf is a riser with the Steelers, as he’ll now be catching passes from a future Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers. He has WR1 upside.
On the flip side, Samuel Sr. drops to WR40 as a member of the Commanders. With Pickens now in Dallas behind CeeDee Lamb, he has dropped out of the top 40 and is now more of a flex starter. Kupp, now in Seattle, comes in at WR4. I’m not a fan of older, injury-prone wideouts changing teams (and leaving Sean McVay’s system), so buyer beware.
Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy wide receiver rank lists.
2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
10
2
Justin Jefferson
MIN
6
3
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
10
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
8
5
Malik Nabers
NYG
14
6
Puka Nacua
LAR
8
7
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
8
8
Drake London
ATL
5
9
Nico Collins
HOU
6
10
A.J. Brown
PHI
9
11
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
9
12
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
8
13
Rashee Rice
KC
10
14
Terry McLaurin
WAS
12
15
Mike Evans
TB
9
16
Tyreek Hill
MIA
12
17
Ladd McConkey
LAC
12
18
DK Metcalf
PIT
5
19
Tee Higgins
CIN
10
20
Davante Adams
LAR
8
21
D.J. Moore
CHI
5
22
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
8
23
Courtland Sutton
DEN
12
24
Devonta Smith
PHI
9
25
Zay Flowers
BAL
7
26
Chris Olave
NO
11
27
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
12
28
Jameson Williams
DET
8
29
Xavier Worthy
KC
10
30
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
9
31
Rome Odunze
CHI
5
32
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
14
33
Calvin Ridley
TEN
10
34
Chris Godwin
TB
9
35
Jordan Addison
MIN
6
36
Travis Hunter
JAC
8
37
Jakobi Meyers
LV
8
38
Jauan Jennings
SF
14
39
Khalil Shakir
BUF
7
40
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
12
41
Stefon Diggs
NE
14
42
George Pickens
DAL
10
43
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
11
44
Brandon Aiyuk
SF
14
45
Jayden Reed
GB
5
46
Josh Downs
IND
11
47
Ricky Pearsall
SF
14
48
Cooper Kupp
SEA
8
49
Darnell Mooney
ATL
5
50
Christian Kirk
HOU
6
51
Rashid Shaheed
NO
11
52
Keon Coleman
BUF
7
53
Cedric Tillman
CLE
9
54
Jalen McMillan
TB
9
55
Hollywood Brown
KC
10
56
Emeka Egbuka
TB
9
57
Marvin Mims Jr.
DEN
12
58
Quentin Johnston
LAC
12
59
Adam Thielen
CAR
14
60
Luther Burden III
CHI
5
61
Matthew Golden
GB
5
62
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
14
63
Rashod Bateman
BAL
7
64
Romeo Doubs
GB
5
65
DeAndre Hopkins
BAL
7
66
Xavier Legette
CAR
14
67
Adonai Mitchell
IND
11
68
Demario Douglas
NE
14
69
Tre Harris
LAC
12
70
Josh Palmer
BUF
7
71
Jayden Higgins
HOU
6
72
Jack Bech
LV
8
73
Tyler Lockett
TEN
10
74
Jalen Coker
CAR
14
75
Keenan Allen
FA
N/A
76
Calvin Austin III
PIT
5
77
Alec Pierce
IND
11
78
Dontayvion Wicks
GB
5
79
Michael Wilson
ARI
8
80
Kyle Williams
NE
14