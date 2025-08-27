Xavier Worthy's Fantasy Football Stock Rises After Rashee Rice Suspension
The Rashee Rice saga is finally over, giving fantasy fans some clarity as we head into the final week of drafts. According to reports, he has accepted the NFL’s decision to suspend him six games for a prior off-field incident. That ban will begin at the start of the season, so Rice will return in week 7 when the Chiefs face Las Vegas.
The suspension was expected, of course, but knowing the exact number of games makes it easier to rank Rice among his peers. I’ve dropped him down to WR31, in the same tier as Emeka Egbuka, Chris Olave, Calvin Ridley and Jauan Jennings.
The upside with Rice is that upon his return, he has WR1 level upside. That will make him an attractive draft and stash option.
In his absence, Xavier Worthy should be a strong WR2 in fantasy drafts and starting lineups. He put up great numbers in the second half and the postseason last year, and he’ll remain prominent in the Chiefs passing game with Rice on the sidelines. Hollywood Brown will also see more work in the first six weeks, so he could be a fantasy flex in some leagues … albeit on more of a temporary basis until Rice returns.