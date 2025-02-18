5 Best Landing Spots for Sam Darnold in Fantasy Football
Sam Darnold was one of the biggest breakout players in fantasy football this past season. After struggling over his first six seasons in the NFL between the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers, he busted out for a career-best season in Minnesota in the offense of head coach Kevin O’Connell. Darnold, who was barely even picked in many 2024 fantasy drafts, finished with 307.9 points, ninth among quarterbacks.
Now slated to become a free agent, Darnold’s NFL and fantasy future is in question. After all, the Vikings have J.J. McCarthy, who was drafted 10th overall last season, waiting in the wings. Darnold’s best fantasy scenario is obviously to remain with the Vikings, but does it make sense for them to pay a big contract for a journeyman quarterback who struggled down the stretch?
If the franchise decides to move on from Darnold, he would be one of the more valuable free-agent players at the position. From a fantasy perspective, here are the five teams where Darnold could hold the most value … though I’d be worried about his prospects for 2025.
Best Landing Spots for Sam Darnold in Fantasy Football
New York Giants
The Giants hold the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could decide to take their next franchise quarterback. If the team decides to go the free-agent route, Darnold could make sense. He’s already played in the spotlight of the Big Apple media, and the G-Men have one of the league’s best young wide receivers in Malik Nabers. If the team drafts another star wideout and adds Darnold, it could be a positive move for the veteran.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have needs almost everywhere on offense, but luckily, they’re flush with cash to spend in free agency. Personally, I think Russell Wilson makes the most sense due to his connection with new head coach Pete Carroll. Aaron Rodgers is also an option, but Vegas could also go with Darnold. The franchise also has four picks in the top 73 in the draft, so between that and their friendly cap situation, their offense could be much better in 2025.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have a hole at quarterback, as both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are slated to become free agents. My preference would be for the team to keep Fields, who has been a top-10 fantasy quarterback in the past and put him atop the depth chart. If the Steelers go in a different direction, Darnold would be an option. Pittsburgh will look to add a wideout to pair with George Pickens, which would improve the pass attack for a new quarterback.
New Orleans Saints
There have been reports that the Saints could move on from Derek Carr, which would put adding a new quarterback atop their 2025 priorities list. The team is dead last in the league in cap space, but it could save nearly $23 million if Carr is traded or released after June 1. With a new offensive-minded head coach in Kellen Moore running the show, any new quarterback in New Orleans, including Darnold, could have fantasy upside.
Tennessee Titans
The Will Levis experiment appears to be over, and the Titans rank in the top 10 in terms of salary cap space according to Spotrac. They do have the top pick in the NFL draft and could go after Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, but signing a veteran to fill their quarterback spot is also an option. With Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears and Calvin Ridley on the roster, plus the promise of some new offensive weapons, Darnold would have value.