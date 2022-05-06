Earlier this week, Politico disclosed a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would reverse the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision allowing abortion rights. Since then, protests have occurred and prominent athletes have spoken out, including Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton.

The Mercedes driver has continuously spoken out in support human rights, such as when he called out Saudi Arabia’s “terrifying” LGBTQ+ laws ahead of the Grand Prix last season. Now, he is weighing in on the potential overturn of the historic ruling.

“I love being in the States, but I can’t ignore what’s going on right now and what some in the government are trying to do to women who live here,” Hamilton posted on his Instagram story. “Everyone should have the right to choose what they do with theirs bodies. We can’t let that choice be taken away.”

He also shared the names of organizations and resources that “support in the fight to keep these rights intact.”

