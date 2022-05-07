Skip to main content
F1 Drivers Debut Fresh Helmets Ahead of Miami Grand Prix

MIAMI—Formula One drivers aren’t hesitating to bring the heat to the 305 with their unique helmets that pay homage to the new city on their schedule and more. 

Miami joins the Formula One schedule as the second race in the United States (the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin is the other). However, a third will be added in 2023—Las Vegas. 

Planning for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix began in 2019, but ground wasn’t broken until April ’21. Over the last 12 months, 24,000 tons of asphalt has been poured around the beloved Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Dolphins, in Miami Gardens. 

As Formula One descends on the city for Sunday’s race, take a look at how drivers are showcasing their personalities in their helmets, who they are paying tribute too and how they’re embracing Miami culture. 

Daniel Ricciardo: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. For our young readers or those who may have forgotten, this helmet pays tribute to a 1994 comedy that was set in Miami, starring Jim Carrey. 

Lando Norris: Do we hear nothing but net? 

Zhou Guanyu tipped a hat to the late Kobe Bryant and seemed to give a nod to Space Jam.

Valtteri Bottas seemed to have some difficulty choosing just one helmet. Instead, he opted for three. 

Fernando Alonso stayed consistent with his pink, purple, blue and yellow color scheme but gave it a Miami twist. 

Mick Schumacher did stay with the dragon design; however, there was a switch-up in colors that looks familiar to the Miami Vice logo

Max Verstappen’s lion remained on top of his helmet, but he added some Miami flare to it with palm trees and a seagull. 

Sergio Pérez kept the Mexican flag but showed flashes of Miami Vice in his colorful helmet for this weekend. 

