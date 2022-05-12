Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Formula1

Sebastian Vettel Says Energy Crisis Makes Him Question Racing in F1

In a wide-ranging interview on BBC’s Question Time, Sebastian Vettel said that the global energy crisis makes him question whether competing in Formula One, as well as traveling the world, is the right thing for him to do.

“There’s certain things that are in my control, and certain things are not,” the four-time world champion said. “It’s my passion to drive a car. I love it. Every time I step in the car, I love it.

“When I get out of the car, of course I’m thinking as well: ‘Is this something we should do, travel the world, wasting resources?’”

His appearance on the show marks the first time an active Formula One driver has joined the panel and it comes after he called out the growing crisis prior to the Miami Grand Prix. For the Opening Party last Wednesday, the Aston Martin driver wore a shirt that read “Miami 2060 - 1st Grand Prix Underwater - Act Now or Swim Later.”

The 34-year-old said on the BBC program that he asks himself questions “every day” about protecting the planet, adding that he’s “not a saint.” 

“On energy, we need to stop being dependent [on fossil fuels], and we can, because there are solutions in place,” Vettel continued. “You know, in Britain, you have this sort of gold mine you’re sitting on, which is wind, and you have the ability to increase your energy supply with wind power, solar.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

And although motorsports is widely criticized for its impact on the environment, Vettel does defend Formula One by adding that it has had a positive impact on society, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“We were one of the first sports to start again. When everybody’s heads were about to explode, there were Formula One races back on” he said. “I’m not saying Formula One has this huge position in the world to deliver entertainment. There’s plenty of people—if you talk about entertainment, sports, culture, comedy—a lot of people who couldn’t perform, and a lot of people missed that. And I think if we didn’t have that, in general, we’d probably go mad.”

Vettel discussed ways how he is combatting the energy crisis and climate change in ways he can control, such as taking a car versus an airplane when he can. 

Sustainability is one of the main pillars on Formula One’s plans for the future with the aim to go net-zero carbon by 2030. The sport already launched a hybrid engine in the cars with better thermal efficiency, meaning less fuel is used. Thermal efficiency is essentially the amount of energy needed to power an engine, in this case. 

As of its announcement in late 2021, Formula One is planning to not only introduce a new engine but also convert to 100% sustainable fuel in ’25.  

More Racing Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Anthony Munoz poses with Fight On sign after an basketball game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

NFL Legend Anthony Munoz Lands New Job With HOF

Munoz, who was enshrined in 1998, will be the first person to hold the position.

By Associated Press
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks with the media.
College Football

Iowa AD Thinks NCAA Should Change Transfer Rule Amid NIL Concerns

Gary Barta has an idea for how college sports can regulate the new system.

By Daniel Chavkin
Cam Newton with the Panthers.
Play
NFL

Panthers GM: ‘Lines of Communication Open’ With Cam Newton

Scott Fitterer: “He’s a leader, he’s a team first-guy, he’s a competitor… so we have no problem bringing him in.”

By Wilton Jackson
Angel McCoughtry
WNBA

Lynx Announce Buyout of Former All-Star Angel McCoughtry

The longtime WNBA star appeared in two games after signing with Minnesota in February.

By Jelani Scott
Josh Allen runs against the Rams.
NFL

NFL Announces Week 1 Slate, Home Openers for All 32 Teams

The games were released two hours ahead of the full league schedule for 2022.

By Dan Lyons
Rich Strike wins the Kentucky Derby,
Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Shocks World Again By Skipping Preakness

The 80-1 Derby winner will not go for the Triple Crown, as trainer Eric Reed and owner Rick Dawson stood up to the entire racing industry and put their horse first.

By Pat Forde
Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Arrested in Colorado, Sheriff Confirms

The 23-year-old receiver is entering his third NFL season in 2022.

By Jelani Scott
A New England Patriots helmet.
NFL

Patriots Hall of Famer Gino Cappelletti Has Died

The former kicker and wide receiver played for the first ever Boston Patriots team.

By Daniel Chavkin