Charles Leclerc Crashes Niki Lauda’s 1974 Ferrari at Monaco Historic Grand Prix

While participating in a demonstration run at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, Formula One drivers leader Charles Leclerc crashed while behind the wheel of the iconic 1974 Ferrari once driven by three-time champion Niki Lauda.

Leclerc was heading into La Rascasse corner when, according to ESPN, he lost control of the rear of the car, spun and crashed rear-end first into the barriers. He managed to keep the Ferrari 312 B3 running following the impact, but damage to the right wing impacted the right rear wheel.

Afterward, the 24-year-old Monaco native took to Twitter to express his embarrassment at the accident.

In five races this season, Leclerc has two wins and two second-place finishes, both to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Leclerc currently sits atop the drivers standings with 104 points, with Verstappen in second place at 85. Ferrari leads the conductor standings with 157 points, while Red Bull is close behind at 151.

More Formula One Coverage: