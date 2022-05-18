Skip to main content
Formula1
Max Verstappen Places First at the Miami Grand Prix
F1 Makes Decision on Replacing Russian Grand Prix

Formula One will not be replacing the previously canceled Russian Grand Prix, bringing this year’s schedule from a record 23 races to just 22. 

The race was canceled before the season began amidst the Russian-Ukraine war. FIA, the governing body of Formula One, later announced that the reason for canceling the event was because of “force majeure.” But soon after, Formula One terminated the contract with the Grand Prix, saying, “It means that Russia will no longer have a race in the future.”

The sport was working to find a replacement for the Sept. 25 race, and there was speculation that Singapore or Qatar would fill the spot. Singapore is already on the schedule for Oct. 2 while Qatar decided not to host this season due to its World Cup commitment, per Autosport

It is reported that there were other hosts interested as well. 

Excluding summer break, the gap between the Italian Grand Prix on Sep. 11 and Singapore in October is now the longest break on the schedule. 

