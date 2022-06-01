IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Carlos Sainz has been on the receiving end of multiple reprimands this season, the latest coming during Saturday’s practice ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

As the Ferrari driver was preparing for his lap, Lance Stroll was finishing his and was held up by Sainz. FIA stewards criticized Ferrari, which was ultimately handed a €25,000 fine for giving the Spaniard “a series of grossly incorrect” messages over the team radio concerning the gaps between the cars coming from behind.

“It is unclear to the stewards why such misleading information was given to the driver, who was under the impression that there was no car immediately behind him,” the stewards said, per The Race. “Due to the poor rear visibility at that part of the circuit, the driver was relying entirely on the team’s messages. Notwithstanding the above, it was noted that the driver of Car 55 almost came to a stop on the circuit.

“This is unacceptable and hence the penalty of a reprimand is imposed. We note that similar behaviour by any driver during qualification may involve much more severe penalties.”

Sainz accepted the blame and apologized to Stroll, but after Sunday’s Grand Prix, he was left frustrated with the lack of consistency of the stewards making impeding calls.

Following a critical pitstop, the Spaniard lost the lead and the possible victory when Williams driver Nicholas Latifi held up Sainz for nearly half a lap. Sergio Pérez went on to snag the lead (and eventual victory).

“I cannot count the times that I got impeded in Monaco this weekend, both being dangerous and not dangerous,” Sainz said after the race. “What I don’t understand is why we got fined 25,000 euros as a team for an impeding which I did. I accepted the blame and I apologized to Lance. I don’t understand why other cases are not investigated and other people are not fined for exactly the same thing.”

Lapped traffic also disrupted teammate Charles Leclerc’s run at critical moments, such as when Alex Albon, the other Williams driver, emerged in front of the Monegasque star and stayed in front of him for an entire lap.

Sainz later added, “It cost us both the same and no further action. That was proper impeding, so this is where we want more clarity and we want more consistency, as simple as that.”

