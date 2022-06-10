Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Formula1

F1’s Yuki Tsunoda Says ‘I’m Not Trusting the FIA’

Yuki Tsunoda revealed how he feels about Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, after it clarified a change to the rules following the Monaco Grand Prix. 

Ferrari filed two protests against Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez for alleged pit exit infractions, which the FIA later rejected. Drivers previously could not cross the pit lane line at all, but now, they can cross the line as long as the tires don’t completely go beyond it. 

Tsunoda received two penalties during the Austrian Grand Prix last season for crossing the pit lane entry line, and the AlphaTauri driver said, per Motorsport.com, that this shows inconsistency in how rules are being applied. He was asked about the change in stance. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I’m not trusting the FIA. Every time it’s super inconsistent. I got already four reprimands, and the last time in Monaco, I still don’t know why,” Tsunoda said, per motorsport.com. “I mean, it’s not good to say what other drivers were doing, but other drivers were doing even worse things and they don’t have any investigation, whereas other races [the FIA] were suddenly getting strict or something like that.

“So probably if someone cross the white line there would be a penalty for some races. For me, I’ll just stick to what the regulation [says] or just the safest as much as possible to not get in any trouble. So I don’t think that, ‘okay, Max and Checo were crossing the line last time in Monaco so we can do it.’ I think every time it is different.”

More Formula One Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
Play
NFL

Report: Browns Won’t Void Watson’s Contract Amid New Lawsuits

The quarterback is now facing 24 active civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct.

By Jelani Scott
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Jordan Smith (92)
NFL

Report: Jaguars LB Jordan Smith Likely Out for Season

The 2021 fourth round pick only appeared in two games during his rookie season, completing one tackle.

By Madison Williams
Washington head coach Ron Rivera talks with defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.
NFL

Commanders Fine Jack Del Rio After Jan. 6 Comments

The defensive coordinator compared the Capitol insurrection to the 2020 protests following George Floyd’s death, later calling the insurrection a ‘dust-up.’

By Madison Williams
Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. talk on the Rams sidelines of the Super Bowl.
Play
NFL

Kupp Says He Wants Odell Beckham Jr. Back With Rams

The Rams’ wide receiver: ‘I want him back so bad. … I want him to be a part of the Los Angeles Rams.’

By Wilton Jackson
aaron-rodgers-davante-adams
Play
NFL

Adams Compares Carr’s ‘Talent and Ability’ to Rodgers

In terms of talent, the Raiders’ receiver said both quarterbacks are similar.

By Wilton Jackson
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) looks on from the dugout.
MLB

Sources: Fernando Tatis Jr. Not Expected Back Until July

The shortstop has yet to make his 2022 season debut as he recovers from a fractured wrist he suffered during the offseason.

By Madison Williams
Pete Carroll coaching for the Seahawks.
Play
NFL

Carroll Was Asked About the Seahawks Potentially Being Sold

The Seattle football coach: “I haven’t heard her say that at all.”

By Wilton Jackson
Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Riley Says He Only Took Call From USC, Not NFL or LSU Jobs

The Trojans coach addressed the once-rampant speculation ahead of his first season in Southern California.

By Jelani Scott