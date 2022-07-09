Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Formula1

Why Sebastian Vettel Faces Fine for Behavior in F1 Drivers’ Meeting

Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin F1 Team talks to the media during preparations of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.

Sebastian Vettel ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.

Sebastian Vettel was handed a €25,000 suspended fine on Saturday for storming out of the F1 drivers’ meeting ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix. 

The Aston Martin exited the meeting “without permission” after “expressing frustration” during the tense meeting. It’s widely reported that tempers flared during the meeting as the relationship between F1 drivers and the race directors has become strained, primarily over inconsistent decision-making over implementation of rules. 

“Drivers are not free to leave when they want, this being a breach of the requirement to attend. Drivers at this level are role models for every driver around the world and in the opinion of the Stewards Vettel failed to live up to that standard in this case,” the bulletin from the stewards read, in part. The Aston Martin driver did apologize “without reservation” and had a “constructive conversation” with this weekend’s race director, Niels Wittich, concerning “the topics in the meeting and more.”

The fine “is suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season,” which means Vettel will only be required to pay it if he does not attend a drivers’ meeting throughout the rest of the season or breaches the following ISC article: “Any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motor sport and on the values defended by the FIA.”

The Aston Martin driver was summoned following Saturday’s sprint race, and in wake of the move, George Russell, who is one of the Grand Prix Drivers Association directors, discussed the drivers’ frustration. He did not specifically speak on the summons but rather touched on how stewards interpreted the rules for recent battles, such as those between Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, as well as Max Verstappen and Mick Schumacher.

“I think it’s very difficult for the FIA, very difficult for the drivers, there’s been a lot of borderline decisions or maneuvers, whether it’s defending or whether it’s track limits in a racing scenario like last weekend at Silverstone,” Russell said, per The Race. “We don’t want to be dishing out penalties left right and centre, but there needs to be an element of consistency somewhere, I think we need to look at the root cause of the issues and with these track limits, the issue is the circuit.”

He continued, “We’re never going to solve this issue until you solve the circuit, and Turn 4 here in Austria, you’ll never have that issue [because of the gravel], but compare that with Turn 1 or Silverstone last week, you’ll always have the issue, so yeah.”

The FIA decided before the 2022 season began to remove Michael Masi from his role as race director and replace him with two new race directors, Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, following the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The pair alternate race-directing duties.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I do agree that we need to stick with one race director. We need to have more consistency with the stewarding,” Russell said. “We come to the following event and often the steward from the previous event is not there so there’s no accountability or no explanations of decisions.

“We ask questions and it’s difficult to get a straightforward answer because—I wouldn’t say the blame, but the blame is put onto someone else who isn’t there. It is tricky. Everybody has their own interpretations.”

Watch F1 online with fuboTV: Try for free!

This is not the first time drivers have expressed the need of consistency and clarity this season on the application of rules. Earlier this season, Fernando Alonso highlighted incidents at Miami where the stewards “were not very professional” and that he has not seen any improvement from the FIA this season. He later apologized.

Alonso was penalized for cutting a chicane during the Miami Grand Prix even though he felt that he significantly lifted off the throttle in order to give back any possible advantage. Meanwhile, Perez did not receive a penalty for going off the track during the battle between him, Hamilton and Leclerc at the British Grand Prix, something Alonso said Thursday he was seeking clarity on. 

“I left the track in Miami on one corner and I gain an advantage for them [the FIA], but they have to imagine that I gained an advantage, because I give back all the advantage,” the Spaniard said, per ESPN. “[Silverstone] was a clear gaining of advantage, because you can fight on the next corner on the inside or outside. So it’s clear. And it was no penalty. So I’m very confused.”

Alonso later added, “At the beginning of the year, leaving the track was not allowed. It was very clear, black-and-white.

“Now, leaving the track and keeping flat out on the run-off area and keep fighting on the following corner, is allowed. So that’s a completely different direction with what we have seen so far. So it will be very, very interesting to clear this up.”

More Formula One Coverage:

FuboTV
Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Apr 3, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) dribbles during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center.
Play
NBA

DiVincenzo Shares What Curry Told Him After Joining Warriors

The former Kings guard had a good conversation the Warriors star before coming to Golden State.

By Wilton Jackson
Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number seven overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA

Trail Blazers Announce Sharpe Has Small Tear in Shoulder

The guard left his first Summer League game with the injury.

By Daniel Chavkin
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks on during a game against the Dolphins.
NFL

Look: Lamar Jackson Posts ‘I Need $’ Photo on Twitter, Instagram

The Ravens quarterback remains without a rookie contract extension with training camp less than a month away.

By Zach Koons
Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
NFL

Bears Rookie WR Addresses Concerns About His Age

Velus Jones played six years of college football due to redshirting his freshman year and earning a year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Madison Williams
Warriors owner Joe Lacob watches a playoff game vs. Dallas from the sidelines.
NBA

Warriors Owner: Retaining Core Next Summer Is ‘Going to be Difficult’

Golden State will have multiple key players due for raises.

By Daniel Chavkin
Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios shake hands after a 2017 match.
Extra Mustard

Djokovic, Kyrgios Make Dinner Bet Ahead of Wimbledon Final

The two opponents appear to be getting along better than they have in the past.

By Madison Williams
Hornets forward LiAngelo Ball (8) dribbles during an NBA Summer League game against the Bulls.
NBA

LiAngelo Ball Cleared to Play in Summer League, Hornets Say

The middle Ball brother will get a chance to join the team in Las Vegas ahead of Sunday’s game against the Lakers.

By Zach Koons
Kenny Atkinson calls out a play as the Brooklyn Nets head coach.
NBA

Warriors’ Atkinson Gets Promotion After Turning Down Hornets Job

The Golden State assistant was going to be the next Charlotte head coach before backing out after the NBA Finals.

By Daniel Chavkin