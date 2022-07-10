Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton Summoned by Stewards After F1 Austrian GP

Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were all summoned by the stewards for alleged breaches of “parc ferme instructions.”

The three star drivers all podiumed in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix with Leclerc snagging his first victory since Australia in April. The summons are relating to ISC Article 12.2.1.i, which states, “Failure to follow the instructions of the relevant officials for the safe and orderly conduct of the Event.”

According to multiple reports, it is likely that it relates to drivers’ physios interacting with them, such as giving or taking things from the driver, before they have been weighed. The post-race procedure notes dealt to the team ahead of the race said, “Driver physios must wait outside the cool down room behind the podium until the podium ceremony has concluded.”

It is reportedly not expected to lead to a sporting penalty, per ESPN.

This is a developing story.

More Formula One Coverage: