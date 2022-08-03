Alpine Boss Discovered Alonso’s Aston Martin Move From Press Release

Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer revealed Tuesday that he learned of Fernando Alonso’s move to Aston Martin from the official press release.

The news broke on Monday that the two-time world championship would fill the vacancy left by Sebastian Vettel, who announced last Thursday he will retire from Formula One at the end of the season. Alonso’s contract is a multiyear dear, and he is set to join Aston Martin in 2023.

“Obviously when we’re in the paddock, there’s all sorts of rumors, and I had heard rumors that Aston were interested [but] it was the first confirmation I had,” Szafnauer said to reporters on a Zoom call, per Sky Sports. “Once you hear that they’re interested, there’s probably discussions that took place. I was confident that, even with the discussions, and there’s nothing wrong with exploring, that we were very close [to a new deal].

“So yes, the first confirmation I had was the press release. I did ask the question [to Alonso]. And I was told: ’No, no, I haven’t signed anything.’ So I was a bit surprised.”

Alonso said as recently as Thursday that he was planning to stay at Alpine, but Szafnauer said Tuesday that the length of the extension was a sticking point. The team principal added that Alpine “offered a one plus one deal. And we discussed with Fernando that: ‘Look, if next year at this time you’re performing at the same level, of course, we will take you and that could have carried on’. But I think he wanted more certainty independent of performance.”

The question now is: Who will fill the vacated Alpine seat? The team announced earlier on Tuesday that it would be Oscar Piastri, but the 21-year-old said on Twitter hours later, “I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”

