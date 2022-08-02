Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Formula1

Alpine Confirms Oscar Piastri Will Make F1 Debut in 2023

A day after the news broke Fernando Alonso will join Aston Martin in 2023, Alpine confirmed who would fill their vacant seat—Oscar Piastri. 

The young reserve driver appeared to be the evident choice to fill the seat next season, but the announcement came just hours after Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer did not confirm if Piastri would drive for the team next season despite the “contractual obligations,” per BBC

There is no quote from the driver in the team’s announcement. 

The 21-year-old reserve driver won the Formula Three championship in 2020 and the F2 title in his first attempt last season. Szafnauer expressed confidence ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix qualifying that the rising star would find an F1 seat as soon as the 2023 campaign.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Oscar is a bright and rare talent,” Szafnauer said in the official announcement. “We are proud to have nurtured and supported him through the difficult pathways of the junior formulae.

“Through our collaboration over the past four years, we have seen him develop and mature into a driver who is more than capable of taking the step up to Formula 1. As our reserve driver he has been exposed to the team at the track, factory and testing where he has shown the maturity, promise and speed to ensure his promotion to our second seat alongside Esteban.

“Together, we believe the duo will give us the continuity we need to achieve our long-term goal of challenging for wins and championships.”

More Formula One Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

juan soto
Play
MLB

Padres Close to Getting Juan Soto: Live Updates and Analysis

Emma Baccellieri and Matt Martell will be hanging out here talking baseball while providing updates, analysis and silly commentary. Follow along!

By Emma Baccellieri and Matt Martell1 hour ago
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green
NBA

Assessing the NBA’s Contract Extension Landscape

Which players are most likely to ink contract extensions before the start of next season?

By Michael Shapiro2 hours ago
Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) gestures to the Cardinals dugout before his at bat during the first inning at Nationals Park.
Play
MLB

Padres Acquire Soto in Blockbuster Trade Deal With Nationals, per Report

He previously turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer from Washington.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
Separate photos of Roger Goodell at a podium during the draft and Deshaun Watson at a press conference
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Ruling Calls Out NFL’s Past Inconsistencies

Suspension makes it clear: Arbitrator Sue L. Robinson is calling for the NFL to wake up and improve both its understanding and policies surrounding sexual harassment, assault and misconduct.

By Conor Orr50 minutes ago
Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton holds onto his hat after finishing second at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
NFL

F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Joins Broncos Ownership Group

The seven-time world champion is making his foray into the world of the NFL.

By Zach Koons54 minutes ago
Nick Chubb
Play
Fantasy

Best Fantasy Big Play Bonus Scoring Players

These players delivered explosive plays last year and would be perfect in a big play bonus league.

By Michael Fabiano57 minutes ago
USWNT-England-Friendly
Play
Soccer

USWNT Set for October Friendly vs. European Champion England

It’ll be world champ vs. European champ at Wembley—as long as the Lionesses take care of World Cup qualification in their next window.

By Avi Creditor1 hour ago
Boogie Fland
Play
College Basketball

Boogie Fland in No Rush After Big Offers from Auburn, UNC

Fland had his most productive summer to date, starring in the Nike EYBL and winning a gold medal with USA Basketball.

By Jason Jordan1 hour ago