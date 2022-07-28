Sebastian Vettel ahead of the 2022 French Grand Prix. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Sebastian Vettel announced via his newly created Instagram that he will retire from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season.

He made his debut back in ’07 with Sauber, competing in the United States Grand Prix. Throughout his legendary career, the German has tallied four world championships (’10 to ’13), 53 race wins and 122 podiums. He joined Aston Martin on a two-year deal in ’21 after departing from Ferrari, and his contract is up at the end of the season. Now, Aston Martin will find a driver to fill the vacancy alongside Lance Stroll.

“Sebastian is a superb driver—fast, intelligent and strategic—and of course we are going to miss those qualities. However, we have all learned from him, and the knowledge that we have gained from working with him will continue to benefit our team long after his departure,” team principal Mike Krack said in the team’s news announcement. “Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team is a great project, with unlimited potential, and the groundwork that Sebastian has done last year, and is still doing this year, is crucial. When we become fully competitive—and we will—one of the architects of that future success will be Sebastian, and we will always be grateful to him for that.”

Executive chairman Lawrence Stroll thanked Vettel for his work with Aston Martin, adding, “We made it clear to him that we wanted him to continue with us next year, but in the end he has done what he feels is right for himself and his family, and of course we respect that.

“He has driven some fantastic races for us, and, behind the scenes, his experience and expertise with our engineers have been extremely valuable. He is one of the all-time greats of Formula One, and it has been a privilege to have been able to work with him. He will continue to race for us up to and including the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which will be his 300th Grand Prix entry. We will give him a fabulous send-off.”

But, Vettel’s impact extended beyond racing. He has been vocal about environmental and human rights issues. Vettel discussed in his retirement announcement how he feels that “we live in very decisive times and how we shape these next years will determine our lives.” With his passion for racing, Vettel said there were “aspects that I have learned to dislike.”

“I love this sport,” the four-time world champion explained in an Instagram reel. “It has been central to my life since I can remember. But as much as there is life on track, there is my life off track too. Being a racing driver has never been my sole identity.

“I very much believe in identity by who we are and how we treat others rather than what we do. Who am I? I am Sebastian, father of three children and husband to a wonderful woman. I am curious and easily fascinated by passionate or skilled people. I am obsessed with perfection. I am tolerant and feel we all have the same rights to live, no matter what we look like, where we come from and who we love.”

Vettel went on to detail his love for “nature and its wonders” as well as how he is “stubborn and impatient” and “really annoying.” But, he likes “to make people laugh,” “chocolate and the smell of fresh bread.”

He continued, “I believe in change and progress and that every little bit makes a difference. I am an optimist and I believe people are good.”

The 35-year-old explained that with the significant time commitment to racing and Formula One, he has spent a lot of time away from his family and his racing career “takes a lot of energy.”

“Committing to my passion the way I did and the way I think it is right does no longer go side by side with my wish to be a great father and husband,” Vettel explained. “The energy it takes to become one with the car and the team, to chase perfection, takes focus and commitment. My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to seeing my children grow, passing on my values, helping them up when they fall, listening to them when they need me, not having to say goodbye and, most importantly, being able to learn from them and let them inspire me.”

Vettel prompted himself with a second question during his retirement video: what was his best race? It’s likely a question that will arise either this weekend in Hungary or in the coming months after summer break. But his response is it’s “still to come.”

“I believe in moving forwards and moving on. Time is a one-way street and I want to go with the times. Looking back is only going to slow you down. I look forward to race down unknown tracks and I will be finding new challenges,” he said. “The marks I left on track will stay until time and rain will wash them away. New ones will be put down. Tomorrow belongs to those shaping today.”

The Formula One world, ranging from fans to commentators to teams to the drivers, shared heartfelt posts to the champion in wake of his announcement.

