F1 Drivers Unveil Texas-Themed Helmets for Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix

AUSTIN—Formula One has descended on the Lone Star State, and while the sport is known for the glitz and glam, the drivers tapped into local culture when it came to designing their helmets for the U.S. Grand Prix.

There may be two U.S. races this year and three more scheduled for 2023, but F1 has loved Austin for years (and vice versa, it seems). Last season 400,000 fans filled the track throughout the three-day weekend, and attendance is reportedly expected to increase this year to approximately 440,000 spectators. And the drivers love the city just as much.

Whether it be honoring cowboy legends or donning the red, white and blue similar to the stars and stripes painted across Circuit of the Americas, F1 drivers brought fresh style to the scene.

They may not be able to top Daniel Ricciardo entering the paddock on a horse, but let’s take a look at how the F1 stars celebrated the Live Music Capital of the World.

