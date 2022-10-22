ESPN, F1 Extend U.S. TV Deal Through 2025

On the eve of the 2022 United States Grand Prix, ESPN and Formula One announced a continuation of their media relationship for at least the next three seasons.

The new, multi-year contract will keep F1 races on ESPN networks in the United States through 2025, the companies said in a release Saturday. Under the renewal, at least 16 of the races will air on ABC and ESPN, the most since the network began airing the sport again in 2018.

The media deal comes at a time when F1 viewership in the U.S. is at an all-time high and ahead of the addition of a new race in Las Vegas in 2023. Through 18 races this year, ESPN networks are averaging 1.2 million viewers, surpassing last year’s record average of 949,000 viewers per race.

The telecast of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on ABC in May brought in an average viewership of 2.6 million, the largest U.S. audience on record for a live F1 race.

“We are delighted to announce that our partnership with ESPN will continue,” F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement. “Formula 1 has seen incredible growth in the United States with sold out events and record television audiences, and the addition of Las Vegas to the calendar next season, alongside Austin and Miami, will see us host three spectacular races there. The ESPN networks have played a huge part in that growth with their dedicated quality coverage. We are excited to expand our relationship and continue to bring the passion and excitement of Formula 1 to our viewers in the US together.”

The new deal comes just before the second race on American soil this season at Circuit of the Americas in Austin. Coverage of the event begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday with the race starting at 3.

