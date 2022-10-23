Red Bull Clinches F1 Constructors’ Title After Max Verstappen’s Win

AUSTIN — With Max Verstappen passing Lewis Hamilton in the final laps to take the United States Grand Prix victory, Red Bull has won its first constructors’ title since 2013.

It comes a day after news broke that Red Bull co-founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 years old. Formula One held a moment of silence in his honor before the race.

Verstappen said he dedicated the win to Mateschitz. This 13th victory makes the Dutchman equal with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most race wins in one season. There are just three left on the calendar—Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton and Charles Leclerc rounded out the podium in Austin.

Red Bull’s championship ends Mercedes’s eight-year reign. The two teams have combined to win each of the past 13 titles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

