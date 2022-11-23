Daniel Ricciardo has a Formula One role next year, though it will look different than the one he’s had for the last 12 seasons (11 full-time).

The Australian will be joining Red Bull as its third and test driver in 2023, returning to the team he spent the most time with in F1. Ricciardo competed for sister team Toro Rosso (now known as AlphaTauri) in 2012 and ’13 before joining Red Bull from 2014 to ’18. He recorded his first F1 win during his first season with the team—his best campaign in his F1 career as he recorded three wins and eight podium finishes.

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko told Sky Germany on Friday ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, “Ricciardo will be our third driver. We have so many sponsors, we have to do show runs and the like, so of course he's one of the most high-profile and best-suited.”

Ricciardo’s return to Red Bull was confirmed Wednesday, with an announcement from the team.

“The smile says it all, I’m truly excited to be coming back home to Oracle Red Bull Racing as their Third Driver in 2023,” Ricciardo said, via the team. “I already have so many fond memories of my time here, but the welcome from Christian, Dr. Marko and the entire team is something I’m sincerely appreciative of. For me personally, the ability to contribute to and be surrounded by the best team in F1 is hugely appealing, whilst also giving me some time to recharge and refocus. I can’t wait to be with the team and support with simulator work, testing sessions and commercial activities. Let’s go!”

“It is great to bring Daniel back in to the Red Bull family,” team principal Christian Horner said in the statement. “He has enormous talent and such a brilliant character; I know the whole factory is excited to be welcoming him home. In his role as test and third driver, Daniel will give us the chance to diversify, assisting in the development of the car, aiding the team with his experience and knowledge of what it takes to succeed in F1. We’re very pleased to be working with Daniel again and look forward to everything he will bring to the Team in 2023.”

Over the weekend, Horner discussed the impending signing, one that Red Bull joked was their “worst kept secret,” acknowledging his new role after a down year with McLaren.

“Daniel’s a big character. It’s been disappointing to see his performance this year; I think he would have wanted a lot more out of the season. But he’s still one of the biggest names and characters in F1, and he obviously has a history of being a Red Bull junior,” Horner said. “Just with the demands that are on the race drivers these days, from the marketing perspective alone … we’re very active as a team. We do many, many show runs and events, and to have a driver of Daniel’s profile and history with the team, within the group, is only an asset for us.”

Both Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez are under contract past next season, and Horner commented how the pair has been “phenomenal” for the team in 2022. Verstappen won his second consecutive world championship, the team took the constructors’ title and Pérez is battling Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for second in the drivers’ standings.

Ricciardo was out of a seat for next year when he and McLaren “mutually agreed” to part ways a season early. Pierre Gasly will make the jump to Alpine next year, and although there was a seat open at both Williams and Haas at the time, Ricciardo said in October “the reality is now I won’t be on the grid in 2023.” He’s reiterated that his eyes are set on finding an opportunity in ‘24.

The Australian told Autosport that he knew after summer break, “that I wanted some time off next year from a race seat and just from competition. It’s obviously been pretty tiring the last couple of years with the struggles, so it was pretty clear to me shortly after the summer break that, that was what I wanted, and what was going to be best for me.”

He added, per Autosport, “So then it was: ‘Okay. What’s the next best thing?’”

According to formula1.com, Ricciardo will be helping the team with simulator and testing work as well as participating in commercial activity.

More Formula One Coverage: