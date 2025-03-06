SI

Formula 1 Schedule: Full Race Calendar, Dates & Locations

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates his championship victory following the Las Vegas Grand Prix/
The 2025 Formula 1 season is almost upon us. Liveries have been debuted, preseason testing is over and racing is about to commence.

The 2025 F1 season keeps all 24 races from the 2024 campaign but the schedule has been greatly shifted. What follows is the complete schedule for the season.

2025 Formula 1 Schedule and Dates

Date

Name

Location

March 14-16

Australian Grand Prix

Melbourne, Australia

March 21-23

Chinese Grand Prix

Shaghai, China

April 4-6

Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka, Japan

April 11-13

Bahrain Grand Prix

Sakhir, Bahrain

April 18-20

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

May 2-4

Miami Grand Prix

Miami, USA

May 16-18

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Imola, Italy

May 23-25

Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco

May 30-June 1

Spanish Grand Prix

Barcelona, Spain

June 13-15

Canadian Grand Prix

Montreal, Canada

June 27-29

Austrian Grand Prix

Spielberg, Austria

July 4-6

British Grand Prix

Silverstone, UK

July 25-27

Belgian Grand Prix

Spa-Francorchamps, Belgion

August 1-3

Hungarian Grand Prix

Mogyorod, Hungary

August 29-31

Dutch Grand Prix

Zandvoort, Netherlands

September 5-7

Italian Grand Prix

Monza, Italy

September 19-21

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku, Azerbaijan

October 3-5

Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore

October 17-19

United States Grand Prix

Austin, USA

October 24-26

Mexican Grand Prix

Mexico City, Mexico

November 7-9

Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Sao Paulo, Brazil

November 21-23

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas, USA

November 28-30

Qatar Grand Prix

Lusail, Qatar

December 5-7

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi, UAE

What Changes Are There in 2025's F1 Schedule?

While the races remain the same, there has been a significant shakeup in the order of races and the dates.

The Japanese Grand Prix has been moved up to April 6 as opposed to it's usual slot in September. That puts it back-to-back with the Chinese Grand Prix on March 23.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been moved to September 21, which is a move from its typical spring date.

The summer break for the 2025 season has also been extended. It will last four weeks instead of three.

2025 Formula 1 Season Preview

The 2025 F1 season should be fascinating. In 2024, Red Bull appeared to be cruising to another constructor championship, until the bottom fell out and McLaren snuck in for victory. Max Verstappen remained dominant, winning his fourth F1 championship, but Red Bull faces several questions moving forward, particularly how young No. 2 driver Liam Lawson will perform.

Perhaps the biggest storyline this offseason is Lewis Hamilton's move from longtime team Mercedes to Ferrari. The seven-time world champion made a massive change at age 40 and will team with Charles Leclerc in an attempt to put Ferrari back on top.

McLaren's late-season surge to the constructor title created optimism that lead driver Lando Norris could challenge Verstappen for the championship in 2025. But No. 2 driver Oscar Piastri won't be looking to take a back seat to his teammate, which could cause tension.

All-in-all, the 2025 F1 season should be fascinating to watch.

Published
