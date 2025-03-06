Formula 1 Schedule: Full Race Calendar, Dates & Locations
The 2025 Formula 1 season is almost upon us. Liveries have been debuted, preseason testing is over and racing is about to commence.
The 2025 F1 season keeps all 24 races from the 2024 campaign but the schedule has been greatly shifted. What follows is the complete schedule for the season.
2025 Formula 1 Schedule and Dates
Date
Name
Location
March 14-16
Australian Grand Prix
Melbourne, Australia
March 21-23
Chinese Grand Prix
Shaghai, China
April 4-6
Japanese Grand Prix
Suzuka, Japan
April 11-13
Bahrain Grand Prix
Sakhir, Bahrain
April 18-20
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
May 2-4
Miami Grand Prix
Miami, USA
May 16-18
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Imola, Italy
May 23-25
Monaco Grand Prix
Monaco
May 30-June 1
Spanish Grand Prix
Barcelona, Spain
June 13-15
Canadian Grand Prix
Montreal, Canada
June 27-29
Austrian Grand Prix
Spielberg, Austria
July 4-6
British Grand Prix
Silverstone, UK
July 25-27
Belgian Grand Prix
Spa-Francorchamps, Belgion
August 1-3
Hungarian Grand Prix
Mogyorod, Hungary
August 29-31
Dutch Grand Prix
Zandvoort, Netherlands
September 5-7
Italian Grand Prix
Monza, Italy
September 19-21
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku, Azerbaijan
October 3-5
Singapore Grand Prix
Singapore
October 17-19
United States Grand Prix
Austin, USA
October 24-26
Mexican Grand Prix
Mexico City, Mexico
November 7-9
Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Sao Paulo, Brazil
November 21-23
Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas, USA
November 28-30
Qatar Grand Prix
Lusail, Qatar
December 5-7
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Abu Dhabi, UAE
What Changes Are There in 2025's F1 Schedule?
While the races remain the same, there has been a significant shakeup in the order of races and the dates.
The Japanese Grand Prix has been moved up to April 6 as opposed to it's usual slot in September. That puts it back-to-back with the Chinese Grand Prix on March 23.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been moved to September 21, which is a move from its typical spring date.
The summer break for the 2025 season has also been extended. It will last four weeks instead of three.
2025 Formula 1 Season Preview
The 2025 F1 season should be fascinating. In 2024, Red Bull appeared to be cruising to another constructor championship, until the bottom fell out and McLaren snuck in for victory. Max Verstappen remained dominant, winning his fourth F1 championship, but Red Bull faces several questions moving forward, particularly how young No. 2 driver Liam Lawson will perform.
Perhaps the biggest storyline this offseason is Lewis Hamilton's move from longtime team Mercedes to Ferrari. The seven-time world champion made a massive change at age 40 and will team with Charles Leclerc in an attempt to put Ferrari back on top.
McLaren's late-season surge to the constructor title created optimism that lead driver Lando Norris could challenge Verstappen for the championship in 2025. But No. 2 driver Oscar Piastri won't be looking to take a back seat to his teammate, which could cause tension.
All-in-all, the 2025 F1 season should be fascinating to watch.