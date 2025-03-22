George Russell Says McLaren’s Advantage on the F1 Field Bigger Than Red Bull Ever Had
Despite being just one race into the 2025 Formula 1 season, one driver is already pretty convinced that a rival team has this year’s championship in the bag.
Speaking with reporters ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, Mercedes driver George Russell said that McLaren’s car is a clear step above the rest of the cars on the grid.
"I think their car is definitely capable of winning every race," Russell said, per ESPN. "Their car should win every race, but I don't think they will win every race this year.”
Russell went as far as to say that the current McLaren holds a bigger advantage over the rest of the field than Red Bull has held over recent years.
"I think the gap they have on everybody this year is bigger than Red Bull has ever had. But when Max was in that car, he was pretty reliable every single lap he did, every single run in Q3 or throughout qualifying, it was never really a question.”
Given that Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has won four straight drivers’ championships, including a 2023 season where he won all but three races on the calendar, it was quite the bold declaration.
"I think Red Bull's advantage in 2023 was three or four tenths. I think the advantage we are seeing from McLaren right now is bigger than that,” Russell concluded.
While Russell’s words were certainly of praise, in the world of Formula 1, it’s impossible to take any statement at face value. McLaren driver Oscar Piastri was quick to raise an eyebrow at Russell’s comments.
"I would be surprised if he seriously believes we're so far ahead," Piastri said. "I certainly think we have a strong car, definitely. But I think it's still within reach for the others. Again, it's only been one race. And I think we will have tracks that are not as good for us as what Melbourne was. But we'll have to wait and see.”
Still, if Russell is ready to give up on the year and look to 2026, that’s fine by McLaren.
"If he wants to write off his season after the first weekend, then I'll let him do that,” Piastri said.