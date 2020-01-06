Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Divisional Round matchups are set after a fantastic weekend of Wild Card action.

The Texans advanced after a thrilling 22-19 overtime comeback victory over the Bills. Meanwhile, the Patriots were sent home after a 20-13 loss to the Titans that has cast doubt on Tom Brady's future with New England.

On Sunday, the Vikings pulled off the biggest upset of the opening round after shocking the Saints in overtime 26-20 as 7.5-point road underdogs. The Seahawks capped off four-game weekend slate with a 17-9 road victory over the Eagles.

The sharp information out in Vegas had yet another profitable weekend, smashing both of their NFL Wild Card wagers. The betting plays, supplied only to Sports Illustrated, remained red-hot after nailing both Tennessee (+5) and Seattle (-1.5).

Over the last two months, the sharps have absolutely crushed the sportsbooks in both NFL and college football wagering. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Vegas Insider, is currently on an amazing 20-6-1 ATS (77%) run on all football plays. Be sure to be on the look-out for the NFL Divisional Round sharp plays later this week!

Saturday NFL Divisional Playoffs

No. 6 Minnesota (11-6 SU, 10-7 ATS) at No. 1 San Francisco (13-3 SU, 9-6-1 ATS)

Moneyline: Minnesota (+260) | San Francisco: (-330)

Spread: MIN: +6.5 (-110) | SF: -6.5 (-110)

Total: 46 – Over: (-110) | Under: 46 (-110)

Game Info: January 11, 2020 4:35 p.m. ET / 1:35 p.m. PT | NBC

No. 6 Tennessee (10-7 SU, 9-7-1 ATS) at No. 1 Baltimore (14-2 SU, 11-4-1 ATS)

Moneyline: Tennessee: (+365) | Baltimore: (-450)

Spread: TEN: +9.5 (-110) | BAL: -9.5 (-110)

Total: 48 – Over: (-110) | Under: 48 (-110)

Game Info: January 11, 2020 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT | CBS

Sunday NFL Divisional Playoffs

No. 4 Houston (11-6 SU, 8-8-1 ATS) at No. 2 Kansas City (12-4 SU, 10-5-1 ATS)

Moneyline: Houston: (+330) | Kansas City: (-450)

Spread: HOU: +9 (-110) | KC: -9 (-110)

Total: 49 – Over: (-110) | Under: 49 (-110)

Game Info: January 12, 2020 3:05 p.m. ET / 12:05 p.m. PT | CBS

No. 5 Seattle (12-5 SU, 8-8-1 ATS) at No. 2 Green Bay (13-3 SU, 10-6 ATS)

Moneyline: Seattle: (+175) | Green Bay: (-200)

Spread: SEA:+4 (-110) | GB: -4 (-110)

Total: – Over: 46.5 (-110) | Under: 46.5 (-110)

Game Info: January 12, 2020 6:40 p.m. ET / 3:40 p.m. PT | FOX

For those looking to jump into the futures markets, here are the updated odds for the respective league championships and Super Bowl LIV.

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS:

Baltimore Ravens -140

Kansas City Chiefs +180

Houston Texans +1200

Tennessee Titans +1400

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS:

San Francisco 49ers -120

Green Bay Packers +250

Seattle Seahawks +550

Minnesota Vikings +800

SUPER BOWL LIV ODDS:

Baltimore Ravens +180

Kansas City Chiefs +350

San Francisco 49ers +350

Green Bay Packers +700

Seattle Seahawks +1200

Minnesota Vikings +1800

Houston Texans +3000

Tennessee Titans +3500