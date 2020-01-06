NFL Playoffs 2020: Updated Divisional Round, Conference Championship and Super Bowl Odds
The NFL Divisional Round matchups are set after a fantastic weekend of Wild Card action.
The Texans advanced after a thrilling 22-19 overtime comeback victory over the Bills. Meanwhile, the Patriots were sent home after a 20-13 loss to the Titans that has cast doubt on Tom Brady's future with New England.
On Sunday, the Vikings pulled off the biggest upset of the opening round after shocking the Saints in overtime 26-20 as 7.5-point road underdogs. The Seahawks capped off four-game weekend slate with a 17-9 road victory over the Eagles.
Saturday NFL Divisional Playoffs
No. 6 Minnesota (11-6 SU, 10-7 ATS) at No. 1 San Francisco (13-3 SU, 9-6-1 ATS)
Moneyline: Minnesota (+260) | San Francisco: (-330)
Spread: MIN: +6.5 (-110) | SF: -6.5 (-110)
Total: 46 – Over: (-110) | Under: 46 (-110)
Game Info: January 11, 2020 4:35 p.m. ET / 1:35 p.m. PT | NBC
No. 6 Tennessee (10-7 SU, 9-7-1 ATS) at No. 1 Baltimore (14-2 SU, 11-4-1 ATS)
Moneyline: Tennessee: (+365) | Baltimore: (-450)
Spread: TEN: +9.5 (-110) | BAL: -9.5 (-110)
Total: 48 – Over: (-110) | Under: 48 (-110)
Game Info: January 11, 2020 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT | CBS
Sunday NFL Divisional Playoffs
No. 4 Houston (11-6 SU, 8-8-1 ATS) at No. 2 Kansas City (12-4 SU, 10-5-1 ATS)
Moneyline: Houston: (+330) | Kansas City: (-450)
Spread: HOU: +9 (-110) | KC: -9 (-110)
Total: 49 – Over: (-110) | Under: 49 (-110)
Game Info: January 12, 2020 3:05 p.m. ET / 12:05 p.m. PT | CBS
No. 5 Seattle (12-5 SU, 8-8-1 ATS) at No. 2 Green Bay (13-3 SU, 10-6 ATS)
Moneyline: Seattle: (+175) | Green Bay: (-200)
Spread: SEA:+4 (-110) | GB: -4 (-110)
Total: – Over: 46.5 (-110) | Under: 46.5 (-110)
Game Info: January 12, 2020 6:40 p.m. ET / 3:40 p.m. PT | FOX
For those looking to jump into the futures markets, here are the updated odds for the respective league championships and Super Bowl LIV.
AFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS:
Baltimore Ravens -140
Kansas City Chiefs +180
Houston Texans +1200
Tennessee Titans +1400
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS:
San Francisco 49ers -120
Green Bay Packers +250
Seattle Seahawks +550
Minnesota Vikings +800
SUPER BOWL LIV ODDS:
Baltimore Ravens +180
Kansas City Chiefs +350
San Francisco 49ers +350
Green Bay Packers +700
Seattle Seahawks +1200
Minnesota Vikings +1800
Houston Texans +3000
Tennessee Titans +3500