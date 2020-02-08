Following a wild NBA trade deadline day, decks have been reshuffled across the Association. With new faces in new places, let’s check out the NBA betting action on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. After researching the nine-game slate, our previews and best bets below focus on the Raptors hosting the Nets, the Clippers visiting the Timberwolves and the Lakers on the road against the Warriors.

Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors

Spread: Raptors -7 (-110) | Nets +7 (-110)

Moneyline: Raptors -290 | Nets +245

Total Points: 221 O/U (-110)

Game Details: 7:30 p.m. ET - Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON, CA

Brooklyn Overall: 23-27 SU | 23-27 ATS | Fourth Atlantic Division

Brooklyn is on a 5-2 recent run after snapping out of a 2-12 losing skid. While winning is nice, the victories have been against Detroit (2), Chicago, Phoenix and Golden State. Those teams have a combined record of 70-139. During the last two contests, both at home, the Nets smothered the Suns 119-97 on Monday and crushed the Warriors 129-88 on Wednesday. Seventh overall in the Eastern Conference playoff race, Brooklyn is 14 games behind Toronto in the Atlantic Division.

Toronto Overall: 38-14 SU | 29-21-2 ATS | First Atlantic Division

Winning in all sorts of ways, and in all sorts of places, the defending champs are riding a franchise-record 13-game winning streak. Win No. 12 came when Toronto stormed back from a 19-point deficit and defeated Indiana 119-118 at home on Wednesday. Closing a home-and-home set with the Pacers, the Raptors won 115-106 in Indiana on Friday to extend their red-hot run. Just five of the Raptors’ recent wins have been at home.

Nets vs. Raptors Final Thoughts and Prediction

While Toronto deserves full credit for the lengthy winning run, nine of the Raptors’ 13 wins have been against teams with a losing record. Toronto is averaging 112.8 PPG on offense and rank top four on defense, allowing just 106.1 PPG. Brooklyn is in the middle of the pack, averaging 110.7 PPG on offense while allowing 111.4 PPG on defense. Struggling on the road, Nets are 8-15 SU and ATS as visitors while the Raptors are 19-7 SU and 16-10 ATS at home.

This is the third of four meetings between these Atlantic Division rivals this season. Toronto posted a 110-102 home win on December 14 and a 121-102 victory in New York on January 4. Brooklyn heads into a tough spot here as the Nets are just 5-17 against teams with a winning record this year. Just one of those wins, a 117-113 victory at home over Miami on January 10, was during the Nets’ last 24 games. Toronto is on a 17-1 straight up run against Brooklyn.

Pick: Raptors -7

Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Clippers -7 (-110) | Timberwolves +7 (-110)

Moneyline: Clippers -350 | Timberwolves +275

Total Points: 230 O/U (-110)

Details: 8:00 p.m. ET - Target Center in Minneapolis, MN

Los Angeles Overall: 36-15 SU | 27-23-1 ATS | Second Pacific Division

Following a 128-111 mauling of Miami at home on Wednesday, Los Angeles begins a four-game road trip. The Clippers are on an 11-3 recent run and trail the Lakers by 2.5 games in the race for top spot in the Pacific Division and Western Conference. The Clippers were winners at the NBA trade deadline, as they outbid the Lakers and acquired Marcus Morris from the Knicks. Los Angeles is 14-10 SU and 12-12 ATS on the road so far this year.

Minnesota Overall: 15-35 SU | 17-31-2 ATS | Fifth Northwest Division

Headed in the opposite direction, Minnesota has lost 13 straight after dropping a 127-120 decision to Atlanta at home on Wednesday. Also busy at the deadline, the Timberwolves traded Andrew Wiggins to Golden State in exchange for D'Angelo Russell. Ranking in the middle of the pack on offense with 111.6 PPG, Minnesota wishes it could say the same on defense. They rank in the NBA’s bottom four in that category, allowing 115.6 PPG. The Timberwolves also have one of the worst NBA home records at 6-19 SU and 5-19-1 ATS.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Final Thoughts and Prediction

Minnesota has lost nine straight at the Target Center. The Timberwolves’ last home win was on January 9 against Portland. This is a tough spot for a Timberwolves team that hasn't defeated a team with a winning record since posting a 112-102 win on the road against Utah way back in mid-November. The Clippers have won four of their last five road games and Los Angeles has feasted on the East, as they are 15-4 SU and 13-6 ATS against out-of-conference clubs.

This is the third of four meetings with the Clippers owning a 2-0 series lead. Los Angeles posted a 124-117 win in Minnesota as 4.5-point favorites in December and then covered as 10.5-point favorites during a 118-106 victory at home last Saturday. While both teams are eager to see their new players in action, expect this contest to mirror the first two meetings. The spread price is big for a road team, but the Clippers are playing at a much higher level than Minnesota.

Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -7

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

Spread: Lakers -14 (-110) | Warriors +14 (-110)

Moneyline: Lakers -1800 | Warriors +1100

Total Points: 225 O/U (-110)

Game Details: 10:30 p.m. ET - Chase Center in San Francisco, CA

Los Angeles Overall: 38-12 SU | 26-23-1 ATS | First Pacific Division

Sprinting out to a 33-7 season start, Los Angeles has stumbled some during a recent 5-5 run. That includes a 121-111 home loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Prior to that, the Lakers posted a 129-102 win at home over San Antonio on Tuesday and defeated the Kings 129-102 in Sacramento last Saturday. Linked to several available players, the Lakers were quiet at the trade deadline and didn’t fill a need at the small forward position.

Golden State Overall: 12-40 SU | 25-26-1 ATS | Fifth Pacific Division

Struggling during a lost season, largely due to a rash of key injuries, Golden State is on a 3-16 losing run and sits last overall in the NBA. The Warriors trail the Lakers by 27 games in the Pacific and are 14 games behind Memphis, who currently holds the final Western Conference playoff spot. As mentioned above, Golden State acquired Andrew Wiggins from Minnesota as they shipped D'Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves at the trade deadline.

Lakers vs. Warriors Final Thoughts and Prediction

LeBron James, along with the entire Los Angeles organization and the sports world in general, has been slowly coming to terms with the tragic passing of Laker great Kobe Bryant. It would not be surprising to see the Lakers get back into a grove with a “Win It For Kobe” mantra. Los Angeles is averaging 114.2 PPG on offense while allowing 107 PPG on defense. Golden State is giving up 114.6 PPG on defense while only managing to score just 106.2 PPG on offense.

Playing the second of four contests this season, Los Angeles crushed Golden State 120-94 at the Staples Center during their first meeting back on November 13. James scored 23 points and dished off 12 assists despite sitting out most of the fourth quarter. The Warriors have just one win against teams with a winning record (a 116-104 victory over Houston on Christmas Day). Just two of the Lakers’ 12 losses have been against teams with a losing record.

Pick: UNDER 225 Points (Lean: Lakers -14)

NBA Season Record: 13-13-1

