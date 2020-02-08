Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to a busy NHL Saturday as betting boards are loaded with a 12-game slate on February 8, 2020. All night games, Oilers vs. Predators, Flames vs. Canucks and Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights are featured in the match previews and picks below.

Nashville Predators at Edmonton Oilers

Puck Line: Predators -1.5 (+215) | Oilers +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline: Predators (-110) | Oilers (-110)

Goal Total - 6.5: OVER +100 | UNDER -120

Game Details: 7:00 p.m. ET - Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB, CA

Records To Date: Nashville 26-20-7 | Edmonton 28-20-6

Nashville rolls into Edmonton following a 3-2 win in Calgary on Thursday. The Predators have won two straight and trail the Flames by one point for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. Nashville began this four-game road trip through Western Canada with a 2-1 OT win in Winnipeg on Tuesday. The Preds are freewheeling with an equal number of goals for and against this season (174).

After posting a pair of impressive wins over St. Louis (4-2) and Calgary (8-3), Edmonton enters this contest riding a two-game losing streak. The Oilers lost 3-0 in Arizona on Tuesday and were doubled up 6-3 at home by San Jose on Thursday. Edmonton is third overall in a tightly bunched Pacific Division playoff race, but just three points out of first. Almost identical to the Predators’ numbers, the Oilers have lit the lamp 173 times and have allowed 171 goals against.

Oilers vs. Predators Final Thoughts and Prediction

This is the second of three meetings this season. Nashville lost 4-2 to the Oilers in Edmonton on January 14. Tied 2-2 after one period, the scoring pace slowed as the Oilers potted a goal midway through the second frame and then scored with 49 seconds left in the game. The Predators won the series last year (2-1) with a 3-0 victory in Edmonton and a 3-2 shootout win at home. The Oilers’ lone win was a 5-3 decision in Music City.

Edmonton has not lost three straight since December 14 and there have been six or more goals scored in nine of the Oilers’ last 10 games. Following three contests that averaged nine goals per game, the last three Nashville matches have not reached six total goals. Dating back to November, Nashville has won two straight and then lost its next game six times. The Oilers are 13-9-4 at home while the Predators are road warriors with a 15-9-3 record as visitors.

Pick: Edmonton Oilers (-110)

Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks

Puck Line: Canucks -1.5 (+205) | Flames +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline: Canucks (-125) | Flames (+105)

Goal Total - 5.5: OVER -110 | UNDER -110

Game Details: 10:00 p.m. ET - Rogers Arena, in Vancouver, BC, CA

Records To Date: Calgary 27-22-6 | Vancouver 30-20-5

Stumbling recently with just two wins over the last eight games, Calgary heads west after losing three straight at home. Following a spirited Battle of Alberta win (4-3 SO), Calgary lost 8-3 during a home-and-home set with the Oilers. The Flames then lost 3-1 to San Jose on Tuesday and 3-2 to Nashville on Thursday. A big hit to the Flames roster, top defenseman Mark Giordano is out with a hamstring injury. Calgary owns a dismal -20 scoring differential.

Something has to give here as Vancouver has lost three straight as well. The Canucks were on a 4-1 winning run heading into the All-Star break and then won three straight after the break. Now struggling, Vancouver closed out a five-game road trip with losses in Carolina (4-3 SO), Boston (4-0) and Minnesota (4-2). Two points ahead of Vegas for the top spot in the Pacific Division, the Canucks are averaging 3.25 GPG on offense while allowing 3.04 GPG on defense.

Canucks vs. Flames Final Thoughts and Prediction

Long time rivals—on the ice and as top Western Canadian cities—Calgary and Vancouver are playing the third of four games this season. The first two contests were played in Calgary with the Flames winning 3-0 in October and the Canucks posting a 5-2 win in December. Vancouver won the season series last year 3-2 with a pair of home wins (5-2 and 4-3 SO) plus a 3-2 OT victory in Calgary. The Flames defeated the Canucks 7-4 at home and 3-1 in Vancouver.

Tagged with the ninth highest Stanley Cup futures odds, with a +4750 preseason line, the Canucks’ NHL Championship line is sitting at +2100 right now. While I wouldn’t bet on them claiming the Cup, Vancouver has played high-scoring and entertaining hockey this season. The Flames preseason line jumped (+1650 to +2500) and Calgary is another team to avoid in the NHL futures market. In the here and now, bet on Vancouver winning this rivalry battle straight up.

Pick: Vancouver Canucks (-125)

Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights

Puck Line: Golden Knights -1.5 (+180) | Hurricanes +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: Golden Knights (-135) | Hurricanes (+115)

Goal Total - 6: OVER -110 | UNDER -110

Details: 10:00 p.m. ET - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Records To Date: Carolina 31-20-3 | Vegas 28-21-7

Playing the third of four road games, Carolina heads into Sin City following a 6-3 loss in St. Louis on Tuesday and a 5-3 victory in Arizona on Thursday. While they would sit in a first place tie in the Pacific Division, the Hurricanes are 13 points behind Washington and fifth overall in the Metropolitan Division. It’s not all bad news though, as the ‘Canes are a tiebreaker ahead of Philadelphia and one point clear of Florida in the Eastern Conference wild card playoff race.

Shaking things up, Vegas fired head coach Gerard Gallant when the Golden Knights were 24-19-6 on January 15. Taking over 35 days after being fired by the San Jose Sharks, Peter DeBoer has led the Knights to a 4-3-1 record. Including a 7-2 win in Florida on Thursday, Vegas has won three of four games since returning from the All-Star break. The Golden Knights are playing their first home contest since January 11, when they lost 3-0 to Columbus.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Final Thoughts and Prediction

Carolina and Vegas are playing the second of two games this season. The first meeting was last Friday, as the Golden Knights scored late and slipped past the Hurricanes 4-3 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. Splitting the season series last year, Carolina lost 3-0 in Las Vegas before winning 5-2 at home. The defensive-minded Hurricanes are allowing just 2.74 goals per game while scoring 3.22 GPG on offense. Vegas is scoring 3.16 GPG and allowing 3.00 GPG.

Vegas posted 29-10-2 and 24-12-5 records during the first two seasons at T-Mobile Arena but have struggled some with a 14-10-3 record at home this year. Although Carolina has stumbled to a 1-5 mark over the last six road games, the Hurricanes are 13-11-2 overall as visitors this season. Carolina is still without top defenseman Dougie Hamilton (leg) while Vegas centerman William Karlsson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Expect a close contest here.

Pick: Carolina Hurricanes +1.5 (-210)

Season Record: 13-13 (-2.91 units)

