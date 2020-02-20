XFL Week 3 Lines and Sharp Plays

The XFL offers some immense betting opportunities. Get in on the action and find out what bets you should make in Week 3.

The XFL, with its various different rules compared to the NFL, continues to make it difficult for oddsmakers to set appropriate spreads and totals. The sharp information from Vegas, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, went a perfect 4-0 ATS in Week 2. Let's get into Week 3's numbers.

Week 3 Lines

(Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook)

Houston Guardians (-6.5) at Tampa Bay Vipers

Total: 45.5

When: Saturday, February 22 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Dallas Renegades (-4.5) at Seattle Dragons

Total: 43.5

When: Saturday, February 22 at 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

New York Defenders at St. Louis BattleHawks (-9.5)

Total: 40.5

When: Sunday, February 23 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

DC Defenders (-7.5) at Los Angeles Wildcats

Total: 44

When: Sunday, February 23 at 6 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

The biggest move in the Week 3 lines involves St. Louis. They opened as 7-point home favorites and since steamed all the way up to the largest favorite of Week 3 at -9.5.

There has been significant steam on all the unders so far out in Vegas, as all four games have been bet down no less than a point and a half from their initial opening over at the SuperBook.

The XFL offers some immense betting opportunities because books are unsure of their algorithms since they fail to possess any historical data to input into their models. Plus, the new rules cause unpredictable scores you would not traditionally see in NFL or NCAA games.

The league clearly wants more scoring to attract fans, however bettors have now seen just two of the first eight games go over the posted totals offered by sportsbooks.

There are no traditional PAT kicks in the XFL, as teams are only allowed to go for a one-point conversion (from the 2-yard line), a two-point try (from the 5-yard line) or a three-point attempt (from the 10-yard line). However, teams continue to struggle with PATs, converting just 11/38 attempts (29%). The Wildcats are the only team to successfully convert a three-point attempt.

Week 3 Sharp Plays:

Houston Roughnecks -6.5

The sharps have backed the Roughnecks as 6.5-point road favorites. The Vipers have scored a total of 12 points through two games and their lone touchdown came on a pick-six against Seattle. Lay the points with the best offensive team at the window before it steams past a full touchdown by kickoff.

Dallas Renegades -4.5

Landry Jones looked rusty in his XFL debut, but this should be a relatively easy win for Dallas. Seattle was ‘gifted’ a win in Week 2, thanks in part to a three-yard pick-six by an inept Tampa Bay offense that the sharps are fading in the aforementioned Roughnecks play. Expect a sharper Jones in his second game under center and back a second straight Dallas victory.

St. Louis BattleHawks -9.5

The sharps are jumping all over fading a dysfunctional Guardians team that benched starting quarterback Matt McGloin after calling out his coaching staff in a TV sideline interview prior to halftime in Week 2. The Guardians fell victim to being the first team shutout in the XFL this season and the sharps are betting their downward slide will continue in Week 3.

XFL Season Record: 4-0 ATS

