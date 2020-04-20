When will LSU TE Thaddeus Moss be selected during the 2020 NFL Draft? Let's explore the possibilities and break down the over/under.

We are now just days away from the 2020 NFL Draft and as we approach the closest thing sports fans have to a live sporting event during this COVID-19 pandemic, sportsbooks continue to create ample markets for bettors.

LSU's Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, ranks among this year’s top tight end prospects. Moss' medical exam at the 2020 NFL combine revealed the tight end had a Jones fracture in his right foot that will require surgery.

The former Tiger is the No. 7 overall TE on Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson's latest Big Board.

William Hill Sportsbook has set the over/under on the overall draft position for Moss at 94.5.

Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

Moss originally was a member of NC State but transferred to LSU after just one season with the Wolfpack. He missed the entire 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules and then missed the 2018 campaign due to a foot injury.

In 2019, Moss became a reliable target for Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. The 6-foot-3 tight end caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns came when he shined in the national championship against the Clemson Tigers.

As was recently highlighted by Sports Illustrated’s LSU publisher Glen West, “Moss was part of an LSU offense that as a whole set an NCAA record for points scored in a single season (726) en route to perfection.” West goes on to point out that “since the draft moved to seven rounds in 1994, there's only been one team that has seen 14 players selected in the same draft, the 2004 Ohio State Buckeyes. This year, the 2020 LSU Tigers have a chance to break that record with as many as 19 players selected.”

On an individual level it was a record-setting year for Moss, who set the LSU single-season mark for receptions (47) and receiving yards (570) by a tight end. He broke the reception mark previously held by both Mitch Andrews (34 in 1985) and Malcolm Scott (34 in 1981) while also surpassing the yardage mark held by David LaFleur (439).

Betting Outlook

Moss may not have the skills his father possessed, but he is a reliable receiver as evidenced by his impressive feat of not dropping a single pass in 2019. Moss may very well be the best pure blocking tight end this year’s draft. From all indications he is being strongly considered by the Patriots, Bengals, Saints, Giants, Jets and Washington. The overall draft position number being offered by William Hill (94.5) projects Moss as a late third-round selection. Despite the lineage and name recognition, I believe the news of the need for foot surgery that caused him to miss the NFL Scouting Combine will affect his draft stock, causing him to slip into the fourth or fifth round.

The Play: OVER 94.5 (-110)

