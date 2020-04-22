2020 NFL Betting: How Many TD Receptions For Rob Gronkowski?

On the news of Rob Gronkowski's return to the NFL and reunion with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, Corey Parson shares his views on this Gronk TD receptions action.

There have been many great duos in the history of sports: Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, to name a few.

When it comes to the NFL, you also have to mention Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Brady and Gronkowski put up great numbers and won titles.

The glory days could be back as the New England Patriots traded the rights to a retired Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk and Brady will be reunited in Tampa.

Last night while on the FanDuel Sportsbook getting ready for the NFL Draft, I noticed that they have a prop bet available for how many touchdown receptions Gronkowski will have in this upcoming season. The over/under was set at 5.5 with the juice to the under at -154. I immediately jumped on the under!

Brady and Gronk are both great—Hall of Fame worthy—but the Buccaneers have too many good young weapons on their team for a tight end who didn't play last season to catch six touchdowns. Gronkowski caught double-digit touchdowns in five of his first six seasons; then, the injuries started to pile up.

Gronkowski hasn't played 16 games since 2011, and I doubt he plays 16 this season. Last season Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans had 118 targets in 13 games, he scored eight touchdowns, Chris Godwin had 121 targets in 2019 and caught nine touchdown passes.

I don't think Gronkowski will play in enough games or earn enough targets to catch six touchdown passes.

The Play: UNDER 5.5 (-154)

