LSU Tigers Football 2020 Betting Preview

What are the odds that the LSU Tigers win their division, the SEC and/or the National Championship in 2020? We break it all down and tell you the best bets.

A year ago, the LSU Tigers posted a perfect 15-0 season that saw them defeat seven top-10 teams en route a dominating 42-25 victory over the defending national champion Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff title game. Without Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, the Tigers will fail to match that level of perfection in 2020, in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, there will be a significant drop off as their season win total projection stands at 9 wins with only moderate juice of -121 to the over.

2020 LSU Win Total Odds

2020 LSU Tigers Schedule

Week 1 - Sept. 5 vs UTSA

Week 2 - Sept. 12 vs Texas

Week 3 - Sept. 19 at Rice (NRG Stadium)

Week 4 - Sept. 26 vs. Ole Miss

Week 5 - Oct. 3 vs Nicholls

Week 6 - Oct. 10 at Florida

Week 7 - Oct. 17 at Arkansas

Week 8 - Oct. 24 vs Mississippi State

Week 9 - BYE

Week 10 - Nov. 7 vs Alabama

Week 11 - Nov. 14 vs South Carolina

Week 12 - Nov. 21 at Auburn

Week 13 - Nov. 28 at Texas A&M

LSU will have their hands full in the second game of the season playing host to a strong Texas Longhorns squad. The oddsmakers are giving a slight lean to the defending champions thanks to the friendly confines of Tiger Stadium, installing them as early 3.5-point home favorites. After four games and a neutral-site tilt with Rice, arguably the hardest test of the early portion of the season will come in a Week 6 road matchup with the Florida Gators. In early betting, the oddsmakers have the Tigers installed as 3.5-point road underdogs. Further down the schedule, we find a home date with SEC rival Alabama in Week 9. Once again the oddsmakers have the Tigers coming up short with an early betting line of the Crimson Tide as 4.5-point road favorites heading into Baton Rouge.

LSU Odds to win SEC West Division

Alabama (-200) is a prohibitive favorite in the odds to win the SEC West Division. If you prefer the Tigers’ odds of repeating as the class of the division in 2020, this market will come with a healthy 4/1 return on your money.

LSU Odds to win Southeastern Conference

With projections that envision a potential two or three-loss regular season, the sportsbooks are offering LSU as the third overall betting choice in this market at odds of 6/1 to emerge as SEC Champions for the second straight season. All bettors who believe in LSU to win the SEC Championship game will see a return of $600 on every $100 wagered.

LSU Odds to Make 2020-21 College Football Playoff

The oddsmakers have Clemson (-670) as the most likely squad to be a playoff team in 2020. It should be noted that only three schools listed in this market come without plus-odds on the “Yes” (Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama). For those who believe that the Tigers can earn a second consecutive ticket to the College Football Playoffs you will find them listed at odds of 4/1.

Odds for LSU Players to Win 2020 Heisman Trophy

As we have previously highlighted here at SI Gambling, LSU currently has two players listed in the Heisman Trophy odds at William Hill: quarterback Myles Brennan (28/1) and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (100/1).

LSU Odds to Win 2020-21 College Football Playoff

The Tigers suffered a lot of key losses. It’s not going to be easy replacing Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kristian Fulton, Justin Jefferson, Thaddeus Moss and Grant Delpit. The success of the 2020 season falls squarely on the shoulders of quarterback Myles Brennan, who has both tremendous potential as well as immense shoes to fill. He will have some solid help in arguably the best wide receiver in the country in Ja’Marr Chase. As good as Kristian Fulton was, sophomore Derek Stingley Jr. projects to be an even stronger player in 2020 as the nation's best cornerback.

Alabama will be handing the reins over to Mac Jones with Tua Tagovailoa now a member of the Miami Dolphins, while Georgia will be putting their faith in Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman following the departure of Jake Fromm to the NFL. As a big fan of the SEC, Ed Oregon has earned my respect and I will not underestimate him in 2020. With Alabama and Georgia having the same question marks under center, there is value in the Tigers at odds of 6/1 to win the SEC Championship game. Although the 18/1 odds on the College Football Playoffs are appealing, I feel there is more value in the SEC Conference odds that do not have Clemson or Ohio State as potential roadblocks at cashing my ticket. There is no reason why the Tigers should be behind Georgia in that respective market, especially with potential COVID-19 restrictions hindering the ability of Newman to fully grasp the Bulldogs offense with potentially limited summer practices. The value in that market clearly falls with the defending National Champions at healthy odds of 6/1.

The Play: LSU to win SEC (6/1)

