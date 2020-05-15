Georgia Bulldogs Football 2020 Betting Preview

What are the odds that the Georgia Bulldogs win their division, the SEC and/or the National Championship in 2020? We break it all down and tell you the best bets.

For the faithful who spend their days “Between the Hedges”, the days of having the comfort of three-year starting quarterback Jake Fromm under center are now a thing of the past. Taking over the Georgia offense will be either Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman or Stetson Bennett. Both will have to far exceed expectations if the Bulldogs are going to make noise on the national championship landscape in 2020.

DawgsDaily reporter Brooks Austin recently shed some light on how Newman is spending his time and it does not look he is feeling any added pressure following his transfer to arguably the toughest conference in college football.

According to PointsBet sportsbook, their season win total projection stands at 10 wins with moderate juice of -115 to the under.

2020 Georgia Win Total Odds

2020 Georgia Bulldogs Schedule

Week 1 - Sept. 7 vs Virginia (Mercedes Benz Stadium)

Week 2 - Sept. 12 vs East Tennessee State

Week 3 - Sept. 19 at Alabama

Week 4 - Sept. 26 vs. ULM

Week 5 - Oct. 3 vs Vanderbilt

Week 6 - Oct. 10 vs Auburn

Week 7 - Oct. 17 at Missouri

Week 8 - BYE

Week 9 - Oct. 31 vs Florida

Week 10 - Nov. 7 at South Carolina

Week 11 - Nov. 14 vs Tennessee

Week 12 - Nov. 21 at Kentucky

Week 13 - Nov. 28 vs Georgia Tech

The boys in the desert do not see any issues for Georgia out of the gate, installing them as 17.5-point favorites in their neutral site game at Mercedes Benz Stadium against the Virginia Cavaliers. Georgia will have their hands full in the third game of the season going on the road to face SEC powerhouse Alabama. The oddsmakers do not believe highly in the Bulldogs coming away victorious, with an opening line of 7.5-point road underdogs. In a Week 6 home matchup with the Auburn Tigers, the oddsmakers flip the script with an early betting line of the Bulldogs as 7.5-point home favorites.

Further down the schedule, we find a home date with SEC rival Florida in Week 9. In a game that could very well decide the winner of the SEC East, the oddsmakers envision this matchup being tougher, but still have the Bulldogs listed as the stronger team in their power rankings with an early line of them being 3.5-point home favorites.

Georgia Odds to Win SEC East Division

Georgia is listed as the favorite to win the SEC East Division. The Bulldogs head into 2020 with odds of -110, slightly ahead of the Florida Gators (+120). There is a massive gap beyond the top two contenders with the remaining teams consisting of: Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt posted with healthy double-digit odds.

Georgia Odds to Win Southeastern Conference

With projections that envision a potential two-loss regular season, the sportsbooks are offering Georgia as the second overall betting choice in this market at odds of 5/1 to emerge as SEC Champions for the first time since 2017. All bettors who believe in Georgia to win the SEC Championship Game will see a return of $500 on every $100 wagered.

Odds for Georgia Players to Win 2020 Heisman Trophy

As we have previously highlighted here at SI Gambling, Georgia currently has two players listed in the Heisman Trophy odds at William Hill: quarterback Jamie Newman (10/1) followed by running back Zamir White (75/1).

Georgia Odds to Win 2020-21 College Football Playoff

After a deeper dive, the oddsmakers only have the Bulldogs listed as underdogs in one game (at Alabama) with some potentially favorable matchups down the stretch. Georgia is a 13-point favorite over South Carolina and a 24-point favorite on the road at Georgia Tech. If Wake Forest transfer Newman picks up the offense quickly, the Bulldogs should see a one or two-loss regular season in 2020.

According to the odds, the SEC East betting market is a virtual coin flip between Georgia and Florida. Since their matchup with the Gators is in Athens, the friendly confines of Sanford Stadium give the Georgia defense a distinct advantage. Therefore, of all of the available Georgia betting markets on the board, the best value is the Bulldogs emerging as the champions of the SEC East.

The Play: Georgia to win SEC East (-110)

