Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson: Match II Prop Betting Guide

The Match II: Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady takes place on May 24. Which side has the advantage in these prop bets?

Live golf returns this Sunday, May 24 as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson get back at it, though now paired up with two NFL legends as part of the COVID-19 charity event which will broadcast live on TNT. Sports Illustrated Gambling’s Casey Olson broke down the match from a betting perspective back on May 11. However, since that time some additional proposition markets have emerged at sportsbooks around the country. Let’s take a look.

DATE AND VENUE:

Sunday, May 24. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET from Medalist Golf Club in Florida.

THE PLAYERS:

Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady

MATCH ODDS:

The Westgate SuperBook has Woods/Manning as -200 favorites with Mickelson/Brady as +175 underdogs.

Odds courtesy of Westgate SuperBook

The match will kick off with nine holes of four-ball, a.k.a. best ball, with the back nine being modified alternate shot play. Each player will tee off and then play alternate shots after drive selection. To make things even more interesting, added on-course challenges will be found throughout the round to raise additional donations for the cause.

FIRST TEAM TO GO 1 UP

Odds courtesy of Westgate SuperBook

Vegas Whispers: Various sportsbooks have already seen a sharp steam move in this market to the team of Woods/Manning. The odds of -130 are easily the best price you will find as many other shops are already above -150. Grab this one if you can.

Casey Olson: So the guys will be mic’d up all day, so let the trash talking commence! The open mics will make for some fun, and could factor in to a few holes which will be fantastic for viewers. This prop bet probably a pass for me, although some good value on the +110. Although I see the favorites taking the day, it’s doubtful they lead start to finish. “Omaha!”

WHICH TEAM WILL LEAD AFTER 9 HOLES?

Odds courtesy of Westgate SuperBook

Vegas Whispers: I totally prefer this two-way market setup being offered by the Westgate SuperBook. At various other sportsbooks this market appears as a three-way market with a potential tie as high as odds of +450. As a bettor, I would prefer to only have one way of losing as opposed to a second way of the sportsbooks scooping my money. I can not stress this enough to those just beginning to bet on sports around the country: Always shop around.

Casey Olson: My money is on Woods/Manning leading after 9 holes. Expect them to get settled in quickly and take the lead, prior to getting to the back nine which will be a mystery with the modified alternate shot play.

WILL EITHER TEAM WIN 3 CONSECUTIVE HOLES?

Odds courtesy of Westgate SuperBook

Vegas Whispers: This market is very enticing to those who believe the team of Tiger/Manning could dominate. Sign me up at odds of +500 on the ‘Yes’ that the stronger tandem could go on an unanswered run at some point on the course.

Casey Olson: I agree with Vegas Whispers here, though it’s a pass for me, as halved holes end the streak. The ruleset and other variables will make for some great television and most likely keep it as competitive as possible.

WILL THERE BE EXTRA HOLES?

Odds courtesy of Westgate SuperBook

Vegas Whispers: I love the ‘No’ here. However, the prohibitive odds of -500 ties up too much of a manageable bankroll for me to step out on this market. Hard pass.

Casey Olson: I agree with the oddsmakers, and I just don’t see it happening.

SOME OTHER NOTABLE MARKETS:

One of the more intriguing markets is at DraftKings Sportsbook, where there is a market for Hole 5 Winner:

Vegas Whispers: Bettors need to do their homework before jumping in on three-way markets like this. Besides, the added risk of an additional market that could lead to a potential losing wager, this hole has a hidden caveat. Each golfer can only use one club for the entire hole. That most likely means that no golfer will be able to use their putter once they get on the green. Buckle up, this has the potential to be a very, very long hole to complete.

Casey Olson: Something tells me we will see some sort of highlight from Woods here. Last fall at the Japan Skins event, Tiger busted out a 4 iron and looked comfortable out there during a similar one-club challenge. Let’s see some momentum build here in this spot for Woods/Manning.

In addition, DraftKings is offering a market that immediately caught my attention.



HOLE 4: NEAREST TO HOLE AFTER TEE SHOT:

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Vegas Whispers: It’s clear that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, Tiger is in better form than Mickelson. At plus-odds of +125, I will be grabbing Tiger to win this market with a historically more powerful and accurate tee shot than any of the either three. Grab the plus money while you still can.

Casey Olson: All things considered, Woods is the rightful favorite here. Hole 4 is early enough in the match where the pros will be looking to command a lead, as the front 9 will be critical for the scorecard before entering the ruleset change on the backside. For those on tilt though, might have some fun here and fire away on both Manning (+600) and Brady (+650) as if either are able to pull off a shot, you got some profit. It’s a par 3, after all.

Of course, there's also a "Moon Shot" market for those who love to swing for the fences and win big.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

