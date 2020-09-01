Heavy Favorite Tiz the Law Draws 17th Gate, No Horse in Kentucky Derby Has Won From That Post

The post positions for the 146th Kentucky Derby have been released and Tiz The Law is one of the biggest favorites ever.

Tiz the Law Looks to Make History in 146th Kentucky Derby

The post positions for this weekend’s 146th Kentucky Derby have been drawn. The world’s most popular horse race, dubbed the fastest two minutes in sports was originally scheduled for the first Saturday in May but was postponed to September 5th over concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Tiz The Law is one of the biggest favorites in Kentucky Derby history with odds of 3-to-5 and drew a post position of 17. The bad news is, no horse starting from that gate has ever won the Derby.

There's a first time for everything and we have the initial odds and sharp action plays from our Horse Racing Gambling Insider, Frankie Taddeo at SI Fantasy PRO.

NBA and NHL Playoffs

In the NBA tonight, the Nuggets and Jazz are tied at three games a piece and will tip-off for Game 7. The winner advances to the Western Conference semi-finals where the Clippers are patiently waiting. Meanwhile, in the East, the Celtics and Raptors are in action tonight. Boston leads that series 1-0.

In the NHL, the Canucks and Flyers face elimination. Both Philadelphia and Vancouver trail in their series 3-to-1 against the Islanders and Golden Knights and will be sent packing from the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a loss.

Daily Coronavirus Update

According to Johns Hopkins, there are over 25.5 million cases of the virus worldwide with over 851,000 deaths. The U.S. has surpassed 6 million cases with over 183,000 deaths.

Sanofi said that its rheumatoid arthritis medicine, Kevzara, failed to work as a coronavirus treatment in a global Phase 3 trial. Kevzara didn't significantly shorten patients’ hospital stays in a study involving 420 people, Sanofi said in a statement.

Patients were about as likely to develop severe infections such as pneumonia and die on Kevzara as they were on a placebo. Dr. John Reed, global head of research and development at Sanofi, said, “Although this trial did not yield the results we hoped for, we are proud of the work that was achieved by the team to further our understanding of the potential use of Kevzara for the treatment of COVID-19.”

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline are working on a vaccine candidate in the fight against COVID-19.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross contributed to this report.