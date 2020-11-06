NCAA Football Week 10 Betting Preview: Will Clemson Cover as Chalk Against Notre Dame?

SI Gambling's Roy Larking breaks down two key Week 10 college football games plus his leans for picks vs the spread.

College Football Week 10 Betting Preview

NCAA football action continues with a full slate of games on the Week 10 schedule. That includes a playoff style showdown, which features Clemson visiting Notre Dame, plus the return of PAC-12 Conference play.

Featuring betting odds posted at the DraftKings Sportsbook - here is a breakdown of two key matchups that are scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2020.

No. 1 Clemson (-5.5) at No. 4 Notre Dame | TOTAL: 50.5

A heavyweight fight is the featured game on the NCAAF Week 10 betting board at DraftKings. Undefeated teams clash when Clemson (7-0) battles Notre Dame (6-0) at Notre Dame Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET. This is just the fifth all-time meeting between these teams and Clemson owns a 3-1 record versus Notre Dame. The Tigers have won three straight against the Fighting Irish - including a 30-3 victory in the 2018 Cotton Bowl Classic CFP semifinal playoff game.

Notre Dame is back at home following a 31-13 road win over Georgia Tech. The Fighting Irish were up 31-7 but the Yellow Jackets scored a TD halfway through the fourth quarter and Notre Dame failed to cover as -20 point chalk. Led by RB Kyren Williams, who had 76 yards and two TD, the Irish offense racked up 227 rushing yards and three scores. The Notre Dame defense sacked Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims five times and held the Yellow Jackets offense to 238 total yards.

College Football Expert Picks: Playoff Implications on the Line in a Big Weekend

Clemson enters this contest following a close call at home against Boston College. The Eagles jumped out to 28-13 halftime lead but were shutout in the second half. The Tigers ended up posting a 34-28 victory but failed to cover as a -26 point favorite. Trevor Lawrence sat out due to COVID-19 issues and freshman QB D.J. Uiagalelei made his first college start. Uiagalelei completed 30 of 41 passes, for 342 yards and two touchdowns, and added 25 rushing yards with one score.

After posting 109 rushing yards and one TD in the Cotton Bowl battle - senior RB Travis Etienne faces Notre Dame for a second and final time. Etienne piled up 84 rushing yards, 140 receiving yards and two touchdowns last week. The Clemson defense has allowed just 99.9 rushing yards per game this season. That’s bad news for the run-heavy Irish offense. Notre Dame is 3-8 against AP Top 10 teams since head coach Brian Kelly arrived in 2009. I feel that trend continues here.

Pick: Clemson Tigers (-5.5)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 7:30 p.m.. ET

Stanford at No. 12 Oregon (-8) | TOTAL: 50.5

As the last FBS Power Five conference to begin their season – the PAC-12 returns to action this weekend. Aiming to justify their preseason AP ranking, No. 12 Oregon hosts Stanford at Autzen Stadium in Eugene OR. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Ducks are posted as thick chalk at DraftKings. Including victories over Utah in the Pac-12 championship game, and Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl, Oregon was 12-2 last year. Stanford (4-8) posted their first losing season since 2008.

Both teams have experienced player turnover due to COVID-19 and the NFL Draft. The Ducks open their season with five new offensive line starters and Tyler Shough is expected to replace Justin Herbert at quarterback. While they return an elite front seven on defense, the Oregon secondary lost Jevon Holland, Thomas Graham and Brady Breeze. Running back CJ Verdell, plus receivers Jaylon Redd, Mycah Pittman and Johnny Johnson III, are back on offense.

While the turnover wasn’t as drastic for Stanford, the Cardinal lost some key players. Second leading receiver TE Colby Parkinson was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks and QB K.J. Costello transferred to Mississippi State. On defense, Sanford lost LT Walker Little and CB Paulson Adebo who both opted out to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. QB Davis Mills started six games last year and he is familiar with returning receivers Simi Fehoko, Elijah Higgins and Michael Wilson.

Oregon posted a 21-6 win on the road at Stanford Stadium against the Cardinal last season. Prior to that, Stanford had won three straight including a 38-31 shootout at Autzen Stadium in 2018. With so many questions surrounding both teams – bettors may want to watch the first quarter and then turn to LIVE in-game betting options at DraftKings. While leaning towards backing UNDER on the game total - I am laying the line and betting on the Ducks to cover.

Pick: Oregon Ducks (-8)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 7:30 p.m.. ET

2020 NCAA Football Record: 1-1 ATS